Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2023) - First Responder Technologies Inc. (CSE: WPN) (OTC Pink: WPNNF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("First Responder" or the "Company") announces that its auditor, Smythe LLP ("Smythe") has resigned as auditor of the Company and Mao & Ying LLP shall be appointed as its successor auditor as of February 27, 2023.

The Company's Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Smythe LLP and accepted Mao & Ying LLP as its successor auditor.

There were no reservations in Smythe's audit reports for any financial period during which Smythe was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and Smythe.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letter from Mao & Ying LLP, have been reviewed by the Company's Board of Directors and have been filed on SEDAR accordingly.

About First Responder Technologies Inc.

First Responder is a technology development company that commercializes academic and internally developed intellectual property for use in the public safety market. For more information visit: www.firstrespondertech.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

