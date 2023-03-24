New office accelerates next generation of high-speed connectivity IP and custom silicon

Alphawave Semi (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, today announced the opening of its latest office in Pune, India, bolstering its existing footprint in the country and growing its capabilities in custom silicon and connectivity IP.

The new office spans over 20,000 square feet and houses state-of-the-art high speed test and characterization laboratory space for its engineering teams to design, test, and launch leading-edge custom silicon chips, and the next generation of high-speed connectivity IP with advanced interfaces for chiplets and memories such as Universal Chiplet Interconnect ExpressTM (UCIeTM), High Bandwidth Memory (HBMx), and Low-Power Double Data Rate DRAM (LP/DDRx/).

"The opening of our new cutting-edge facility in Pune is an integral part of Alphawave Semi's ambition to become a vertically-integrated semiconductor leader in high-speed connectivity," said Tony Pialis, CEO and co-founder of Alphawave Semi. "This facility, with its talented team, significantly enhances our capabilities to cater to the growing demands of our global customers for high-speed connectivity IP and custom silicon solutions required in data center, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage applications."

Pune is an important hub for semiconductor chip design in recent years, it has cultivated a rapidly growing ecosystem of universities, research development centers and technology companies, and provides access to a talented engineering workforce. Along with the Bengaluru location, the new Pune office, with its modern conference rooms, extensive collaboration areas, meditation room, and on-site gym, serves as a testament to Alphawave Semi's commitment to growth in India.

The Pune office is Alphawave Semi's tenth location and marks its third office expansion this year following Ottawa, Canada, and San Jose, California.

About Alphawave Semi

Alphawave Semi is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor company, and our IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products are deployed by global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit: awavesemi.com.

