Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D84W ISIN: PHY806761029 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.03.2023 | 04:06
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SM Investments Corporation: SM aids quake-hit Türkiye and Syria

PASAY CITY, Philippines, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In solidarity with earthquake-hit countries Türkiye and Syria, SM Foundation Inc. (SMFI) of the SM Group, sent aid through the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) last Feb. 27, 2023.

SMFI's Connie Angeles (second from left) hands the donation to Philippine Red Cross chairperson Dick Gordon (third from left). Joining the turnover are PRC Governor Ernesto Isla and PRC Secretary General Dr. Gwen Pang (first and fourth from left, respectively).

Represented by SM Foundation Health and Medical Programs Executive Director Connie Angeles, SMFI handed 200 units of gasoline generators to PRC to provide power to the quake-stricken Türkiye and Syria.

Additionally, the social good arm of SM also donated Php5 million to help address the needs of earthquake victims.

The aid comes after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Türkiye and northwest Syria. The disaster was followed by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake, hitting southern Türkiye, which led to additional casualties and damages.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2039087/SMFI_donation_for_Syria_and_Turkiye.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1880730/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sm-aids-quake-hit-turkiye-and-syria-301780580.html

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.