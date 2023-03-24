Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.03.2023 | 04:06
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Surfing to a World: Shanghai Jahwa Held 125th-Anniversary Strategic Conference

SHANGHAI, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Jahwa United Co., Ltd (SH.600315) recently hosted the online "To Beauty to Youth" 2023 Strategy Conference. At the event, the management team led by Alex Pan, Chairman and CEO of Shanghai Jahwa, gave a presentation on Jahwa's achievements over the past year and its long-term vision, including corporate strategy, trends and development, brand innovation, ESG management. The team also invited external experts and partners to discuss consumption trends and growth paths in the new era.