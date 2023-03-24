

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 1-year low of 86.72 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 87.38.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to a 3-day low of 0.6659 and a 2-day low of 0.9144 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6682 and 0.9163, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.6251 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6192.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 84.00 against the yen, 0.65 against the greenback, 0.88 against the loonie and 1.63 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken!