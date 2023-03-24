

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to an 8-day low of 81.13 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 81.38.



The kiwi dropped to 81.13 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 81.38.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi slipped to 0.6229 and 1.0721 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6248 and 1.0687, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 78.00 against the yen, 1.75 against the euro, 0.60 against the greenback and 1.09 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken!