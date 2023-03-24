TOKYO, Mar 24, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today the presentation of two abstracts at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2023 Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer (SGOMtg), which is taking place in-person in Tampa, Florida and virtually from March 25-28.Notable research to be featured in the Scientific Plenary IX: The Best of the Rest session includes a presentation of real-world outcomes and healthcare resource utilization in patients with recurrent or advanced endometrial carcinoma who were rechallenged with platinum chemotherapy in Europe (Abstract: #17). Also to be presented are data from the LEAP (LEnvatinib And Pembrolizumab) clinical program analyzing tumor-response from the lenvatinib (LENVIMA) plus pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) arm of the pivotal Phase 3 Study 309/KEYNOTE-775 trial in patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma following at-least one prior platinum-based regimen in any setting (NCT03517449; Abstract: #518)."We look forward to sharing our data at this year's SGO Annual Meeting, particularly a new study that will be presented in an oral scientific plenary session featuring real-world outcomes in patients with recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer who were rechallenged with platinum chemotherapy," said Dr. Takashi Owa, Chief Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President, Eisai Co., Ltd. "We believe this research is important to the healthcare providers and patients we aim to serve because it is essential to understand treatment dynamics and related outcomes in clinical practice. As a human health care company, we remain steadfast in our commitment to advance the science of cancer medicine through the generation of real-world evidence."In March 2018, Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada), through an affiliate, entered into a strategic collaboration for the worldwide co-development and co-commercialization of lenvatinib, both as monotherapy and in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy pembrolizumab. To date, more than 10 trials have been initiated under the LEAP clinical program, which is evaluating the combination across multiple tumor types.This release discusses investigational compounds and investigational uses for FDA-approved products. It is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy and safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational compounds or investigational uses of FDA-approved products will successfully complete clinical development or gain FDA approval.For more information, visit www.eisai.com/news/2023/news202322.html.Media Inquiries:Public Relations Department,Eisai Co., Ltd.+81-(0)3-3817-5120Source: EisaiCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.