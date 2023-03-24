Captiv8 Launches Affiliate Solutions Globally and Joins Influencer Marketing Trade Body

LONDON, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Captiv8, a leading influencer marketing platform, is pleased to announce the global launch of its Creator Affiliate Suite. The Creator Affiliate Suite was initially launched across the US market last year, and was followed by releases across the UK, Italy, Germany, France, Mexico, Canada and Japan.





Captiv8's Creator Affiliate Marketing Solutions will allow brands to:

Automate affiliate recruitment, attribution modeling, referral link management, full-funnel conversion tracking, and commission payments.

Access Affiliate Creator recommendations generated via Captiv8's award-winning Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms.

Gain performance transparency across each Affiliate Creator, social platform, content piece and transaction, down to specific products sold and average order value.

Deploy Captiv8's Return APIs to ensure Affiliate Creators following the return window are accurate.

Leverage Captiv8's Paid Social APIs to boost top performing content across Meta, IG, TikTok and Pinterest, in-platform with one click.

Seamlessly integrate with traditional affiliate publisher networks via Captiv8's open APIs.

For Affiliate Creators, Captiv8 offers a best-in-class creator experience: from streamlined sign-up and authentication, to ongoing nurturing via a dedicated Creator Success team, weekly newsletters, content inspiration and actionable insights on channels, trends and top performing posts.

Spearheading these efforts is Bill Kantar, a seasoned executive with extensive experience across the influencer and digital media space, along with Rafe Oakes, who manages business efforts across the United Kingdom.

"Captiv8's Affiliate offering is the only solution purpose-built around Affiliate Creators. As the Creator, Affiliate and Paid Social practices continue to converge, and as Creators make their lives more shoppable, we offer brands the ability to build a first-party Affiliate Creator network, where brands own their Creator relationships through Captiv8. Only a few months following our US launch, we're already seeing brands who have recruited tens of thousands of Affiliate Creators, driving millions of dollars in Sales." - Bill Kantar, Head of New Markets, Captiv8

In addition, Captiv8 is proud to announce its membership in the Influencer Marketing Trade Body (IMTB) UK, a professional membership organization dedicated to building a sustainable future for the influencer marketing industry. By joining the IMTB, Captiv8 will help promote professionalism, unity, and best practices across the industry.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with the Influencer Marketing Trade Body and work alongside our peers across the UK and EMEA regions, with the goal of building a better landscape for influencer marketing practices and pushing the industry forward." - Bill Kantar, Head of New Markets, Captiv8

"We're thrilled to have Captiv8 on board as IMTB's newest member. Progressive platforms and agencies understand that to sustain influencer marketing's meteoric growth rate we need to demonstrate accountability and professionalism with our customers. The IMTB gives members that unified, co-ordinated voice along with a channel to share best practices. We're looking forward to working alongside Captiv8 to help realise our industry's fullest potential". - Scott Guthrie, Director General of the IMTB

To learn more about Captiv8 and its latest platform features, or to download our freshly launched Global DEI Influencer Marketing Planning Calendar, visit Captiv8 today!





Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2039729/Captiv8_Global_Affiliate_Creator_Suite.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1533313/Captiv8_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/captiv8-launches-affiliate-solutions-globally-and-joins-influencer-marketing-trade-body-301780619.html