Touchstone Exploration Inc. Announces Full Year 2022 Results

ANNUAL 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone", "we", "our", "us" or the "Company") (TSX:TXP)(LSE:TXP) reports its operating and financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. Selected information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with our December 31, 2022 audited consolidated financial statements, the related Management's discussion and analysis and our December 31, 2022 Annual Information Form, all of which will be available under our profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on our website (www.touchstoneexploration.com). Unless otherwise stated, all financial amounts herein are rounded to thousands of United States dollars.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights

· Achieved initial natural gas production from our Coho-1 well, which produced average net volumes of 5,729 Mcf/d (955 boe/d) in the quarter and contributed $1,114,000 of net natural gas sales.

· Produced quarterly average volumes of 2,229 boe/d, a 67 percent increase relative to the 1,336 boe/d produced in the prior year equivalent quarter.

· Realized petroleum and natural gas sales of $9,919,000 compared to $8,212,000 in the prior year equivalent quarter, reflecting natural gas sales from Coho and a 12 percent increase in average crude oil pricing in the fourth quarter of 2022.

· Generated an operating netback of $4,319,000, representing a 17 percent increase from the prior year equivalent quarter. Operating netbacks were $21.05 per boe, a 30 percent decrease from the $29.96 per boe reported in the fourth quarter of 2021, attributed to natural gas volumes brought online in the quarter.

· Recognized current income tax expenses of $1,092,000 in the quarter compared to $208,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by $979,000 in supplemental petroleum tax expenses based on our average realized crude oil price exceeding the $75.00 per barrel threshold in the period.

· Reported funds flow from operations of $691,000 in the quarter compared to $1,309,000 in the prior year equivalent quarter, as a $637,000 increase in operating netbacks was offset by increased general and administration, term loan interest and current income tax expenses.

· Recognized a net loss of $1,921,000 ($0.01 per basic share) in the quarter compared to net earnings of $6,514,000 ($0.03 per basic and diluted share) reported in the same period of 2021, principally driven by $6,323,000 of impairment reversals (net of tax) recorded on December 31, 2021.

· Following the December Canadian and United Kingdom private placements that raised net proceeds of $12,269,000, we exited the quarter with a cash balance of $16,335,000, a working capital surplus of $4,992,000 and a principal balance of $27,000,000 remaining on our term credit facility, resulting in a net debt position of $16,008,000.

Annual 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights

· Commissioned and delivered natural gas from the Coho facility on October 10, 2022, representing the first onshore natural gas field to come onstream in Trinidad in 20 years.

· Reported average daily production volumes of 1,581 boe/d, reflecting an 18 percent increase from 2021. Relative to 2021, the 2022 annual increase was attributed to incremental natural gas production from the Coho-1 well, as average 2022 crude oil and liquids production were consistent with 2021 levels.

· Generated funds flow from operations of $3,540,000 (2021 - $4,172,000) and an annual operating netback of $19,281,000 or $33.42 per boe (2021 - $13,031,000 and $26.55 per boe).

· Recognized a net loss of $3,197,000 ($0.01 per basic share) compared to net earnings of $5,719,000 ($0.03 per basic and diluted share) in 2021, primarily attributed to $6,323,000 in impairment reversals (net of tax) recognized in the prior year based on increased forecasted crude oil pricing.

· We executed an incident-free $11,330,000 capital program, primarily focused on completing the Coho natural gas facility and progressing construction of the Cascadura natural gas and liquids facility. Cascadura facility construction operations commenced in October 2022 following receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

· Formally executed an extension of the exploration period of the Ortoire licence to July 31, 2026, allowing us to continue exploration activities on acreage that have not been deemed commercial. The gross 1,317-acre Coho area and the gross 2,377-acre Cascadura area were previously approved for commercial development in February 2021 and March 2022, respectively.

· Responsible operations remained a top priority throughout 2022, as Touchstone had no lost time injuries and released its second sustainability report encompassing the 2021 year. We proactively responded to the June 2022 vandalism incident that resulted in a crude oil spill and are pleased to report that all reclamation efforts were completed in September 2022.

Post Period-End Highlights

· Net average natural gas volumes from Coho-1 were 900 boe/d and 864 boe/d in January 2023 and February 2023, respectively.

· Daily crude oil sales averaged 1,286 bbls/d in January 2023 with a realized price of $66.48 per barrel and averaged 1,341 bbls/d in February 2023 with a realized price of $67.14 per barrel.

· The National Gas Company Of Trinidad and Tobago Limited ("NGC") notified us that they expect to be ready to receive first natural gas from the Cascadura facility on or about June 30, 2023. We remain on track to complete the Cascadura facility prior to this date to ensure production can commence as soon as NGC is in a position to receive first natural gas.

· We safely reached budgeted total depth of our Royston-1X sidetrack well on the Ortoire block on February 24, 2023. The well has been cased, and we expect to commence production testing in late March 2023.

· In January 2023, we entered into an asset exchange agreement for certain onshore Trinidad assets with a privately held Trinidadian entity. Pursuant to the agreement, we agreed to swap our operated 100 percent working interests in the Fyzabad, San Francique and Barrackpore producing blocks for the counterparty's working interest in the Rio Claro, Balata East and Balata East Deep Horizons blocks for no cash consideration with the asset exchange becoming effective upon closing. The agreement remains subject to certain closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and an extension of the Rio Claro licence.

Financial and Operating Results Summar

Three months ended December 31, % change Year ended

December 31, % change 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operational Average daily production Crude oil(1) (bbls/d) 1,274 1,336 (5) 1,340 1,342 - NGLs(1) (bbls/d) - - - - 2 n/a Crude oil and liquids (bbls/d) 1,274 1,336 (5) 1,340 1,344 - Natural gas(1) (Mcf/d) 5,729 - n/a 1,444 - n/a Average daily production (boe/d)(2) 2,229 1,336 67 1,581 1,344 18 Average realized prices(3) Crude oil(1) ($/bbl) 75.10 66.81 12 85.52 60.28 42 NGLs(1) ($/bbl) - - - - 46.32 n/a Crude oil and liquids ($/bbl) 75.10 66.81 12 85.52 60.25 42 Natural gas(1) ($/Mcf) 2.11 - n/a 2.11 - n/a Realized commodity price ($/boe)(2) 48.36 66.81 (28) 74.43 60.25 24 Production mix (% of production) Crude oil and liquids 57 100 85 100 Natural gas(1) 43 - 15 - Operating netback ($/boe)(2) Realized commodity price(3) 48.36 66.81 (28) 74.43 60.25 24 Royalties(3) (15.24) (22.15) (31) (25.37) (18.85) 35 Operating expenses(3) (12.07) (14.70) (18) (15.64) (14.85) 5 Operating netback(3) 21.05 29.96 (30) 33.42 26.55 26 Financial ($000's except per share amounts) Petroleum and natural gas sales 9,919 8,212 21 42,944 29,568 45 Cash (used in) from operating activities (1,189) 1,406 n/a 5,752 1,611 257 Funds flow from operations(3) 691 1,309 (47) 3,540 4,172 (15) Net (loss) earnings (1,921) 6,514 n/a (3,197) 5,719 n/a Per share - basic and diluted (0.01) 0.03 n/a (0.01) 0.03 n/a Exploration capital expenditures 2,290 2,946 (22) 9,788 20,106 (51) Development capital expenditures 219 5,190 (96) 1,542 7,757 (80) Capital expenditures(3) 2,509 8,136 (69) 11,330 27,863 (59) Working capital surplus(3) (4,992) (6,925) (28) Principal long-term bank loan 21,000 27,000 (22) Net debt(3) - end of period 16,008 20,075 (20) Share Information (000's) Weighted average shares - basic 217,106 210,732 3 213,211 210,160 1 Weighted average shares - diluted 217,106 218,102 - 213,211 217,678 (2) Outstanding shares - end of period 233,037 210,732 11

Notes:

(1) In the table above and elsewhere in this announcement, references to "crude oil" refers to light and medium crude oil and heavy crude product types combined; references to "NGLs" refers to condensate; and references to "natural gas" refers to conventional natural gas, all as defined in National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). Refer to "Advisories - Product Type Disclosures" for further information.

(2) In the table above and elsewhere in this announcement, references to "boe" mean barrels of oil equivalent that are calculated using the energy equivalent conversion method. Refer to "Advisories - Oil and Natural Gas Measures" for further information.

(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Advisories - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further information.

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

For further information about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.com or contact:

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer Tel: +1 (403) 750-4487

Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer

James Shipka, Chief Operating Officer

Shore Capital (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

Daniel Bush / Toby Gibbs / Iain Sexton Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 4090

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

Adam James / Gordon Hamilton Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000

FTI Consulting (Financial PR)

Nick Hennis / Ben Brewerton Tel: +44 (0) 203 727 1000

Email: touchstone@fticonsulting.com

Advisories

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or are events or conditions that "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as of the date thereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Specifically, this announcement includes, but is not limited to, forward-looking statements relating to the Company's development and exploration plans and strategies, including Cascadura facility construction operations and the expected timing of completion and initial production therefrom, as well as the timing of anticipated Royston-1X well completion and testing operations; the anticipated closing of the asset exchange transaction, including the anticipated future receipt and timing of regulatory approvals including the required licence extension and the timing thereof; and Touchstone's current and future financial position including the sufficiency of resources to fund future capital expenditures and maintain financial liquidity.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Certain of these risks are set out in more detail in the Company's 2022 Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2023 which will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.touchstoneexploration.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof, and except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation or intent to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This announcement may reference various non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures as such terms are defined in National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure. Such measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS" or "GAAP") and therefore may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Readers are cautioned that the non-GAAP financial measures referred to herein should not be construed as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, measures prescribed by IFRS, and they are not meant to enhance the Company's reported financial performance or position. These are complementary measures that are commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry and by the Company to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional information regarding the Company's performance. Below is a description of the non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures disclosed in this announcement.

Funds flow from operations

Funds flow from operations is included in the Company's consolidated statements of cash flows. Touchstone considers funds flow from operations to be a key measure of operating performance as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate the funds necessary to finance capital expenditures and repay debt. Management believes that by excluding the temporary impact of changes in non-cash operating working capital, funds flow from operations provides a useful measure of the Company's ability to generate cash that is not subject to short-term movements in non-cash operating working capital.

Operating netback

Touchstone uses operating netback as a key performance indicator of field results. The Company considers operating netback to be a key measure as it demonstrates Touchstone's profitability relative to current commodity prices and assists Management and investors with evaluating operating results on a historical basis. Operating netback is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by deducting royalties and operating expenses from petroleum and natural gas sales. The most directly comparable financial measure to operating netback disclosed in the Company's consolidated financial statements is petroleum and natural gas revenue net of royalties. Operating netback per boe is a non-GAAP ratio calculated by dividing the operating netback by total production volumes for the period. Presenting operating netback on a per boe basis allows Management to better analyze performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

Capital expenditures

Capital expenditures is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as the sum of exploration and evaluation asset expenditures and property, plant and equipment expenditures included in the Company's consolidated statements of cash flows and is most directly comparable to cash used in investing activities. Touchstone considers capital expenditures to be a useful measure of its investment in its existing asset base.

Working capital and net debt

Touchstone closely monitors its capital structure with a goal of maintaining a strong financial position to fund current operations and future growth. Working capital and net debt are capital management measures used by Management to steward the Company's overall debt position and assess overall financial strength. Working capital is calculated as current assets minus current liabilities as they appear on the consolidated balance sheets. Net debt is calculated by summing the Company's working capital and the principal (undiscounted) long-term amount of senior secured debt.

Supplementary Financial Measure

Realized commodity price per boe - is comprised of petroleum and natural gas sales as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company's total production volumes for the period.

Royalties per boe - is comprised of royalties as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company's total production volumes for the period.

Operating expenses per boe - is comprised of operating expenses as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company's total production volumes for the period.

For information regarding such measures, including reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the "Advisories - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section in the Company's Management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 accompanying our 2022 audited consolidated financial statements which are available on our website (www.touchstoneexploration.com) and under our SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com).

Oil and Natural Gas Measures

Where applicable, natural gas has been converted to barrels of oil equivalent based on six thousand cubic feet to one barrel of oil. The barrel of oil equivalent rate is based on an energy equivalent conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip, and given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different than the energy equivalency of the 6:1 conversion ratio, utilizing the 6:1 conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value.

Product Type Disclosures

This announcement includes references to crude oil, NGLs, natural gas, total production and average daily production. Under NI 51-101, disclosure of production volumes should include segmentation by product type as defined in the instrument. In this announcement, references to "crude oil" refers to "light crude oil and medium crude oil" and "heavy crude oil" combined product types; references to "NGLs" refers to condensate; and references to "natural gas" refers to the "conventional natural gas" product type, all as defined in the instrument.

The Company's total and average production for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and the references to "crude oil", "NGLs" and "natural gas" disclosed herein consist of the following product types as defined in NI 51-101 using a conversion of 6 Mcf to 1 boe where applicable.

Three months ended December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Production Light and medium crude oil (bbls) 111,114 113,724 461,612 447,619 Heavy crude oil (bbls) 6,126 9,193 27,524 42,280 Crude oil (bbls) 117,240 122,917 489,136 489,899 NGLs - condensate (bbls) - - - 842 Conventional natural gas (Mcf) 527,105 - 527,105 - Total production (boe) 205,091 122,917 576,987 490,741 Average daily production Light and medium crude oil (bbls/d) 1,207 1,236 1,265 1,226 Heavy crude oil (bbls/d) 67 100 75 116 Crude oil (bbls/d) 1,274 1,336 1,340 1,342 NGLs - condensate (bbls/d) - - - 2 Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d) 5,729 - 1,444 - Average daily production (boe/d) 2,229 1,336 1,581 1,344

Abbreviations

bbl(s) barrel(s)

bbls/d barrels per day

boe barrels of oil equivalent

boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day

Mcf thousand cubic feet

Mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day

NGLs natural gas liquids

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Stated in thousands of United States dollars

As at December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash 16,335 17,936 Accounts receivable 7,487 7,546 Inventory 129 143 Prepaid expenses 1,342 1,055 Assets held for sale 1,122 1,176 26,415 27,856 Exploration and evaluation assets 51,352 50,760 Property, plant and equipment 67,162 61,275 Restricted cash 1,021 1,178 Other assets 481 673 Abandonment fund 1,446 1,278 Total assets 147,877 143,020 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 12,737 16,000 Income taxes payable 1,014 236 Current portion of term loan 6,000 3,000 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 1,672 1,695 21,423 20,931 Lease liabilities 1,373 2,265 Term loan 20,962 26,896 Other liabilities - 908 Decommissioning liabilities 11,182 10,012 Deferred income taxes 14,557 14,450 Total liabilities 69,497 75,462 Shareholders' equity Shareholders' capital 114,635 101,757 Contributed surplus 4,905 3,466 Other comprehensive loss (13,517) (13,219) Deficit (27,643) (24,446) Total shareholders' equity 78,380 67,558 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 147,877 143,020

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Stated in thousands of United States dollars (except per share amounts)

Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenue Petroleum and natural gas sales 42,944 29,568 Less: royalties (14,641) (9,251) Petroleum and natural gas revenue, net of royalties 28,303 20,317 Other revenue 42 40 Total revenue 28,345 20,357 Expenses Operating 9,022 7,286 General and administration 7,775 6,301 Net finance 3,042 1,437 Net loss (gain) on asset dispositions 726 (21) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (333) 185 Equity-based compensation 1,341 888 Depletion and depreciation 4,333 3,415 Impairment (reversal) 195 (13,674) Other 794 - Total expenses 26,895 5,817 Earnings before income taxes 1,450 14,540 Provision for income taxes Current expense 4,648 1,358 Deferred (recovery) expense (1) 7,463 Total income tax expense 4,647 8,821 Net (loss) earnings (3,197) 5,719 Currency translation adjustments (298) 112 Comprehensive (loss) income (3,495) 5,831 Net (loss) earnings per common share Basic and diluted (0.01) 0.03

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Stated in thousands of United States dollars

Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 Shareholders' capital Balance, beginning of year 101,757 101,385 Private placements, net of fees 12,269 - Equity-based settlements 609 372 Balance, end of year 114,635 101,757 Contributed surplus Balance, beginning of year 3,466 2,476 Equity-based settlements (215) (132) Equity-based compensation expense 1,341 888 Equity-based compensation capitalized 313 234 Balance, end of year 4,905 3,466 Other comprehensive loss Balance, beginning of year (13,219) (13,331) Other comprehensive (loss) income (298) 112 Balance, end of year (13,517) (13,219) Deficit Balance, beginning of year (24,446) (30,165) Net (loss) earnings (3,197) 5,719 Balance, end of year (27,643) (24,446)

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Stated in thousands of United States dollars

Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net (loss) earnings (3,197) 5,719 Items not involving cash from operations: Net loss (gain) on asset dispositions 726 (21) Unrealized foreign exchange gain (288) (288) Equity-based compensation 1,341 888 Depletion and depreciation 4,333 3,415 Impairment (reversal) 195 (13,674) Other 561 679 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (1) 7,463 Decommissioning expenditures (130) (9) Funds flow from operations 3,540 4,172 Net change in non-cash operating working capital 2,212 (2,561) Cash from operating activities 5,752 1,611 Investing activities Exploration and evaluation expenditures (9,788) (20,106) Property, plant and equipment expenditures (1,542) (7,757) Abandonment fund expenditures (160) (112) Proceeds from asset dispositions 1,346 229 Net change in non-cash investing working capital (6,332) (1,645) Cash used in investing activities (16,476) (29,391) Financing activities Changes in restricted cash 157 (884) (Repayment) advance of term loan (3,000) 22,396 Other liability payments (573) (392) Net finance lease payments (206) (326) Issuance of common shares, net of fees 12,663 240 Net change in non-cash financing working capital 11 48 Cash from financing activities 9,052 21,082 Decrease in cash (1,672) (6,698) Cash, beginning of year 17,936 24,281 Impact of foreign exchange on foreign denominated cash balances 71 353 Cash, end of year 16,335 17,936 Supplementary information for cash flow from operating activities Interest paid in cash 2,273 709 Income taxes paid in cash 3,886 1,122

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Touchstone Exploration Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/745599/Touchstone-Exploration-Inc-Announces-Full-Year-2022-Results