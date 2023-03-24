Autel, a leading provider of EV charging products and solutions, is pleased to announce that it has successfully passed the integration tests for its full range of Maxicharger AC and DC products, thus obtaining the compatibility certificate issued by Freshmile, France's largest independent EV charging service operator.

Autel has always been committed to providing quality-assured, easy-to-use, cost-effective and innovative charging solutions that meet the growing demand for EV charging in Europe and beyond. The company's vision is to help create a future where EV charging is accessible and convenient for everyone.

The Maxicharger AC and DC are Autel's flagship products, offering easy and fast charging options for EV owners and charging service operators. The MaxiCharger AC is designed for both home and public charging stations and can deliver up to 22 kW of power, while the MaxiCharger DC is ideal for public charging stations and can deliver up to 480 kW of power. The Autel Maxicharger series can cover all charging scenarios.

Obtaining the compatibility certification from Freshmile marks a significant milestone for Autel, indicating that Autel's charging solutions can meet the technical and safety requirements for the European market and deliver quality and reliability to customers, and allowing the company to offer personal customers and operators in the European market with more options when choosing a charging solution.

"We are excited to have obtained the compatibility certification for our Maxicharger AC and DC products from Freshmile," said Mr. Di Wu, French country manager of Autel. "This achievement is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality and easy-to-use charging solutions for electric vehicles."

Autel is proud to be at the forefront of the EV charging industry and is committed to providing charging solutions that meet the needs of customers worldwide. Autel will soon exhibit at the Key Energy 2023 in Italy on March 22-24, 2023, to reach more customers in the European and the global market. Visitors are welcomed to Autel booth to learn more about Autel's products and experience the latest innovations in EV charging technology.

For more information, please visit autelenergy.eu.

