24.03.2023 | 08:10
Yara International ASA: Yara publishes 2022 Integrated Report

Oslo, 24 March 2023: Yara has today published its 2022 Integrated Report, including complete 2022 Annual Accounts with notes. The report is attached as a pdf file and in European Single Electronic Format

The 2022 Green Bond Allocation Report for Yara's USD 600 million Green Notes has also been published today and is available on Yara's website:
https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/share-and-debt-information/debt-financing/

Contact:
Maria Gabrielsen
Investor contact
Mobile: +47 92090093
E-mail: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com

Tonje Næss
Media contact
Mobile: +47 40844647
E-mail: tonje.nass@yara.com

About Yara
Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2022, Yara reported revenues of USD 24.1 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

