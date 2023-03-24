

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue U.K. retail sales data for February. Sales are forecast to grow 0.2 percent on month, slower than the 0.5 percent increase in January.



Ahead of the data, the pound held steady against its major rivals.



As of 2:55 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8821 against the euro, 1.1263 against the Swiss franc, 1.2277 against the U.S. dollar and 160.09 against the yen.



