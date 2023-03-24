Anzeige
Freitag, 24.03.2023
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
24.03.23
08:02 Uhr
1,034 Euro
+0,002
+0,19 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0081,05411:26
24.03.2023
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 24-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

24 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 23 March 2023 it purchased a total of 175,127 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            118,454     56,673 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0580     GBP0.9330 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
                            EUR1.0380 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.9210 
 
                            EUR1.0501 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)         GBP0.9279

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 685,022,488 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,499      1.0540        XDUB     09:05:28      00027520414TRDU1 
2,665      1.0540        XDUB     09:05:28      00027520415TRDU1 
4,215      1.0540        XDUB     09:05:28      00027520416TRDU1 
2,135      1.0580        XDUB     09:07:24      00027520456TRDU1 
2,028      1.0540        XDUB     09:11:49      00027520592TRDU1 
4,031      1.0540        XDUB     09:11:49      00027520593TRDU1 
2,107      1.0520        XDUB     09:27:06      00027520943TRDU1 
2,134      1.0520        XDUB     10:26:09      00027521680TRDU1 
192       1.0520        XDUB     10:26:09      00027521681TRDU1 
2,215      1.0520        XDUB     10:26:09      00027521682TRDU1 
6,660      1.0520        XDUB     10:26:09      00027521683TRDU1 
109       1.0500        XDUB     10:52:05      00027522125TRDU1 
2,177      1.0480        XDUB     10:56:54      00027522150TRDU1 
4,339      1.0480        XDUB     10:56:54      00027522151TRDU1 
2,178      1.0480        XDUB     11:40:17      00027522869TRDU1 
296       1.0480        XDUB     11:46:32      00027522935TRDU1 
167       1.0480        XDUB     12:21:09      00027523385TRDU1 
10,066      1.0520        XDUB     12:50:09      00027523598TRDU1 
2,018      1.0520        XDUB     12:50:09      00027523599TRDU1 
33        1.0520        XDUB     12:50:55      00027523602TRDU1 
1,000      1.0520        XDUB     12:50:55      00027523603TRDU1 
3,033      1.0520        XDUB     12:50:55      00027523604TRDU1 
2,294      1.0520        XDUB     12:50:55      00027523605TRDU1 
853       1.0520        XDUB     13:29:05      00027523813TRDU1 
1,489      1.0520        XDUB     13:29:05      00027523814TRDU1 
300       1.0480        XDUB     13:38:12      00027523920TRDU1 
1,683      1.0480        XDUB     13:38:12      00027523921TRDU1 
1,500      1.0460        XDUB     13:45:58      00027524099TRDU1 
811       1.0460        XDUB     13:45:58      00027524100TRDU1 
1,500      1.0460        XDUB     13:55:27      00027524270TRDU1 
2,202      1.0460        XDUB     14:01:26      00027524396TRDU1 
2,985      1.0500        XDUB     14:46:44      00027525377TRDU1 
2,012      1.0520        XDUB     15:03:38      00027525773TRDU1 
13,188      1.0520        XDUB     15:03:38      00027525774TRDU1 
2,014      1.0520        XDUB     15:03:38      00027525775TRDU1 
2,259      1.0520        XDUB     15:03:38      00027525776TRDU1 
161       1.0480        XDUB     15:14:58      00027526023TRDU1 
867       1.0480        XDUB     15:14:58      00027526024TRDU1 
594       1.0480        XDUB     15:14:58      00027526025TRDU1 
528       1.0480        XDUB     15:14:58      00027526026TRDU1 
3        1.0460        XDUB     15:21:34      00027526239TRDU1 
2,080      1.0460        XDUB     15:21:34      00027526240TRDU1 
1,997      1.0460        XDUB     15:38:43      00027526728TRDU1 
921       1.0460        XDUB     15:45:41      00027526883TRDU1 
1,097      1.0460        XDUB     15:45:41      00027526884TRDU1 
2        1.0460        XDUB     16:12:47      00027527604TRDU1 
280       1.0460        XDUB     16:15:03      00027527698TRDU1 
3,564      1.0460        XDUB     16:15:03      00027527701TRDU1 
5,964      1.0460        XDUB     16:15:03      00027527702TRDU1 
3,014      1.0460        XDUB     16:15:03      00027527703TRDU1 
1,500      1.0460        XDUB     16:15:03      00027527704TRDU1 
2,222      1.0460        XDUB     16:15:03      00027527705TRDU1 
729       1.0380        XDUB     16:21:38      00027527998TRDU1 
2        1.0380        XDUB     16:22:07      00027528013TRDU1 
2        1.0380        XDUB     16:24:18      00027528132TRDU1 
2,540      1.0420        XDUB     16:25:09      00027528185TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,634      0.9290        XLON     10:56:54      00027522147TRDU1 
1,707      0.9290        XLON     10:56:54      00027522148TRDU1 
1,521      0.9290        XLON     10:56:54      00027522149TRDU1 
1,521      0.9280        XLON     12:21:09      00027523381TRDU1 
3,000      0.9280        XLON     12:21:09      00027523382TRDU1 
165       0.9280        XLON     12:21:09      00027523383TRDU1 
333       0.9280        XLON     12:21:09      00027523384TRDU1 
464       0.9330        XLON     13:29:04      00027523801TRDU1 
3,000      0.9330        XLON     13:29:05      00027523807TRDU1 
4,730      0.9330        XLON     13:29:05      00027523808TRDU1 
341       0.9300        XLON     13:29:05      00027523809TRDU1 
872       0.9300        XLON     13:29:05      00027523810TRDU1 
3,875      0.9300        XLON     13:29:05      00027523811TRDU1 
546       0.9230        XLON     13:57:48      00027524313TRDU1 
1,177      0.9230        XLON     13:57:48      00027524314TRDU1 
1,580      0.9230        XLON     14:07:27      00027524520TRDU1 
616       0.9240        XLON     14:43:31      00027525242TRDU1 
584       0.9290        XLON     15:06:51      00027525850TRDU1 
2,500      0.9290        XLON     15:11:06      00027525946TRDU1 
2,427      0.9290        XLON     15:11:06      00027525947TRDU1 
2,385      0.9290        XLON     15:11:06      00027525948TRDU1 
1,284      0.9290        XLON     15:11:06      00027525949TRDU1 
50        0.9290        XLON     15:11:06      00027525950TRDU1 
1,284      0.9290        XLON     15:11:06      00027525951TRDU1 
581       0.9290        XLON     15:11:46      00027525961TRDU1 
547       0.9290        XLON     15:14:44      00027526018TRDU1 
546       0.9290        XLON     15:17:25      00027526136TRDU1 
574       0.9290        XLON     15:19:57      00027526179TRDU1 
592       0.9260        XLON     15:22:44      00027526311TRDU1 
472       0.9260        XLON     15:25:36      00027526405TRDU1 
232       0.9260        XLON     15:25:36      00027526406TRDU1 
180       0.9260        XLON     15:25:36      00027526407TRDU1 
834       0.9260        XLON     15:25:36      00027526408TRDU1 
1,000      0.9260        XLON     15:33:58      00027526595TRDU1 
773       0.9260        XLON     15:33:58      00027526596TRDU1 
593       0.9260        XLON     15:42:15      00027526809TRDU1 
440       0.9260        XLON     15:42:15      00027526810TRDU1 
547       0.9260        XLON     15:47:02      00027526919TRDU1 
601       0.9260        XLON     15:49:41      00027526985TRDU1 
601       0.9260        XLON     15:52:15      00027527080TRDU1 
4        0.9260        XLON     15:55:06      00027527154TRDU1 
547       0.9260        XLON     15:55:06      00027527155TRDU1 
564       0.9260        XLON     15:57:42      00027527254TRDU1 
46        0.9260        XLON     16:00:07      00027527286TRDU1 
548       0.9260        XLON     16:00:50      00027527303TRDU1 
196       0.9260        XLON     16:15:03      00027527696TRDU1 
804       0.9260        XLON     16:15:03      00027527697TRDU1 
2,400      0.9260        XLON     16:15:03      00027527699TRDU1 
194       0.9260        XLON     16:15:03      00027527700TRDU1 
4        0.9230        XLON     16:16:11      00027527749TRDU1 
567       0.9230        XLON     16:16:11      00027527750TRDU1 
1,681      0.9220        XLON     16:18:11      00027527816TRDU1 
587       0.9210        XLON     16:21:46      00027528002TRDU1 
1,000      0.9210        XLON     16:22:41      00027528040TRDU1 
798       0.9210        XLON     16:22:41      00027528041TRDU1 
24        0.9210        XLON     16:29:50      00027528323TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  232216 
EQS News ID:  1591021 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
