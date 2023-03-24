DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 24-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

24 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 23 March 2023 it purchased a total of 175,127 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 118,454 56,673 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0580 GBP0.9330 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0380 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.9210 EUR1.0501 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.9279

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 685,022,488 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,499 1.0540 XDUB 09:05:28 00027520414TRDU1 2,665 1.0540 XDUB 09:05:28 00027520415TRDU1 4,215 1.0540 XDUB 09:05:28 00027520416TRDU1 2,135 1.0580 XDUB 09:07:24 00027520456TRDU1 2,028 1.0540 XDUB 09:11:49 00027520592TRDU1 4,031 1.0540 XDUB 09:11:49 00027520593TRDU1 2,107 1.0520 XDUB 09:27:06 00027520943TRDU1 2,134 1.0520 XDUB 10:26:09 00027521680TRDU1 192 1.0520 XDUB 10:26:09 00027521681TRDU1 2,215 1.0520 XDUB 10:26:09 00027521682TRDU1 6,660 1.0520 XDUB 10:26:09 00027521683TRDU1 109 1.0500 XDUB 10:52:05 00027522125TRDU1 2,177 1.0480 XDUB 10:56:54 00027522150TRDU1 4,339 1.0480 XDUB 10:56:54 00027522151TRDU1 2,178 1.0480 XDUB 11:40:17 00027522869TRDU1 296 1.0480 XDUB 11:46:32 00027522935TRDU1 167 1.0480 XDUB 12:21:09 00027523385TRDU1 10,066 1.0520 XDUB 12:50:09 00027523598TRDU1 2,018 1.0520 XDUB 12:50:09 00027523599TRDU1 33 1.0520 XDUB 12:50:55 00027523602TRDU1 1,000 1.0520 XDUB 12:50:55 00027523603TRDU1 3,033 1.0520 XDUB 12:50:55 00027523604TRDU1 2,294 1.0520 XDUB 12:50:55 00027523605TRDU1 853 1.0520 XDUB 13:29:05 00027523813TRDU1 1,489 1.0520 XDUB 13:29:05 00027523814TRDU1 300 1.0480 XDUB 13:38:12 00027523920TRDU1 1,683 1.0480 XDUB 13:38:12 00027523921TRDU1 1,500 1.0460 XDUB 13:45:58 00027524099TRDU1 811 1.0460 XDUB 13:45:58 00027524100TRDU1 1,500 1.0460 XDUB 13:55:27 00027524270TRDU1 2,202 1.0460 XDUB 14:01:26 00027524396TRDU1 2,985 1.0500 XDUB 14:46:44 00027525377TRDU1 2,012 1.0520 XDUB 15:03:38 00027525773TRDU1 13,188 1.0520 XDUB 15:03:38 00027525774TRDU1 2,014 1.0520 XDUB 15:03:38 00027525775TRDU1 2,259 1.0520 XDUB 15:03:38 00027525776TRDU1 161 1.0480 XDUB 15:14:58 00027526023TRDU1 867 1.0480 XDUB 15:14:58 00027526024TRDU1 594 1.0480 XDUB 15:14:58 00027526025TRDU1 528 1.0480 XDUB 15:14:58 00027526026TRDU1 3 1.0460 XDUB 15:21:34 00027526239TRDU1 2,080 1.0460 XDUB 15:21:34 00027526240TRDU1 1,997 1.0460 XDUB 15:38:43 00027526728TRDU1 921 1.0460 XDUB 15:45:41 00027526883TRDU1 1,097 1.0460 XDUB 15:45:41 00027526884TRDU1 2 1.0460 XDUB 16:12:47 00027527604TRDU1 280 1.0460 XDUB 16:15:03 00027527698TRDU1 3,564 1.0460 XDUB 16:15:03 00027527701TRDU1 5,964 1.0460 XDUB 16:15:03 00027527702TRDU1 3,014 1.0460 XDUB 16:15:03 00027527703TRDU1 1,500 1.0460 XDUB 16:15:03 00027527704TRDU1 2,222 1.0460 XDUB 16:15:03 00027527705TRDU1 729 1.0380 XDUB 16:21:38 00027527998TRDU1 2 1.0380 XDUB 16:22:07 00027528013TRDU1 2 1.0380 XDUB 16:24:18 00027528132TRDU1 2,540 1.0420 XDUB 16:25:09 00027528185TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,634 0.9290 XLON 10:56:54 00027522147TRDU1 1,707 0.9290 XLON 10:56:54 00027522148TRDU1 1,521 0.9290 XLON 10:56:54 00027522149TRDU1 1,521 0.9280 XLON 12:21:09 00027523381TRDU1 3,000 0.9280 XLON 12:21:09 00027523382TRDU1 165 0.9280 XLON 12:21:09 00027523383TRDU1 333 0.9280 XLON 12:21:09 00027523384TRDU1 464 0.9330 XLON 13:29:04 00027523801TRDU1 3,000 0.9330 XLON 13:29:05 00027523807TRDU1 4,730 0.9330 XLON 13:29:05 00027523808TRDU1 341 0.9300 XLON 13:29:05 00027523809TRDU1 872 0.9300 XLON 13:29:05 00027523810TRDU1 3,875 0.9300 XLON 13:29:05 00027523811TRDU1 546 0.9230 XLON 13:57:48 00027524313TRDU1 1,177 0.9230 XLON 13:57:48 00027524314TRDU1 1,580 0.9230 XLON 14:07:27 00027524520TRDU1 616 0.9240 XLON 14:43:31 00027525242TRDU1 584 0.9290 XLON 15:06:51 00027525850TRDU1 2,500 0.9290 XLON 15:11:06 00027525946TRDU1 2,427 0.9290 XLON 15:11:06 00027525947TRDU1 2,385 0.9290 XLON 15:11:06 00027525948TRDU1 1,284 0.9290 XLON 15:11:06 00027525949TRDU1 50 0.9290 XLON 15:11:06 00027525950TRDU1 1,284 0.9290 XLON 15:11:06 00027525951TRDU1 581 0.9290 XLON 15:11:46 00027525961TRDU1 547 0.9290 XLON 15:14:44 00027526018TRDU1 546 0.9290 XLON 15:17:25 00027526136TRDU1 574 0.9290 XLON 15:19:57 00027526179TRDU1 592 0.9260 XLON 15:22:44 00027526311TRDU1 472 0.9260 XLON 15:25:36 00027526405TRDU1 232 0.9260 XLON 15:25:36 00027526406TRDU1 180 0.9260 XLON 15:25:36 00027526407TRDU1 834 0.9260 XLON 15:25:36 00027526408TRDU1 1,000 0.9260 XLON 15:33:58 00027526595TRDU1 773 0.9260 XLON 15:33:58 00027526596TRDU1 593 0.9260 XLON 15:42:15 00027526809TRDU1 440 0.9260 XLON 15:42:15 00027526810TRDU1 547 0.9260 XLON 15:47:02 00027526919TRDU1 601 0.9260 XLON 15:49:41 00027526985TRDU1 601 0.9260 XLON 15:52:15 00027527080TRDU1 4 0.9260 XLON 15:55:06 00027527154TRDU1 547 0.9260 XLON 15:55:06 00027527155TRDU1 564 0.9260 XLON 15:57:42 00027527254TRDU1 46 0.9260 XLON 16:00:07 00027527286TRDU1 548 0.9260 XLON 16:00:50 00027527303TRDU1 196 0.9260 XLON 16:15:03 00027527696TRDU1 804 0.9260 XLON 16:15:03 00027527697TRDU1 2,400 0.9260 XLON 16:15:03 00027527699TRDU1 194 0.9260 XLON 16:15:03 00027527700TRDU1 4 0.9230 XLON 16:16:11 00027527749TRDU1 567 0.9230 XLON 16:16:11 00027527750TRDU1 1,681 0.9220 XLON 16:18:11 00027527816TRDU1 587 0.9210 XLON 16:21:46 00027528002TRDU1 1,000 0.9210 XLON 16:22:41 00027528040TRDU1 798 0.9210 XLON 16:22:41 00027528041TRDU1 24 0.9210 XLON 16:29:50 00027528323TRDU1

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 232216 EQS News ID: 1591021 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

