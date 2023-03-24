DJ SWEF: Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022 24-March-2023 / 07:14 GMT/BST

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

Unlevered Annualised Portfolio Return Rises to 7.8%; 79% Floating Rate Exposure

Orderly Realisation Strategy Approval Post Period End; Additional 2.0 Pence Per Share Additional Dividend Declared

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries ("SEREF" or the "Group"), a leading investor originating, executing and managing a diverse portfolio of high-quality real estate debt investments in the UK and Europe, announces strong Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Following the approval of the Company's new investment objective and policy as recommended to shareholders by the Board post period end at the Company's EGM on 27 January 2023, the Company will pursue a strategy of orderly realisation and the return of capital over time to shareholders.

Highlights since IPO, 17 December 2012

-- 82.3 per cent NAV total return from a robust investment strategy, including annualised NAV total returnsof 6.2 per cent (excludes additional dividend of 2.0 pence for 2022 announced on 23 March 2023)

-- GBP1.6 billion capital invested in secured loans to high quality real estate counterparties

-- 0 per cent loss track record reflecting a resilient approach

-- GBP206 million in dividends paid to shareholders in a regular source of income, paid quarterly

Highlights for the period, 12 months ended 31 December 2022

-- Strong cash generation - the portfolio as a whole continues to support targeted annual dividend paymentsof 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share, paid quarterly. A dividend of 5.5 per pence per Ordinary Share represents a 6.2per cent dividend yield on the share price as at 31 December 2022

-- Additional dividend - an additional dividend of 2.0 pence per Ordinary Share has been declared postperiod end in respect of the 2022 earnings period, leading to a total declared distribution of 7.5 pence perOrdinary Share for the year

-- Income stability - all loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments paid in full and on time

-- 79 per cent of the portfolio is contracted at floating interest rates (with floors) which benefits theGroup in the current rising interest rate environment

-- Portfolio remains robust - despite the economic disruption and uncertainty experienced in 2022, theportfolio continues to perform fully in line with expectations

-- Borrowers remain adequately capitalised and are expected to continue to pay loan interest and capitalrepayments in line with contractual obligations

-- Further strategic progress - in 2022, the Group committed a total of GBP66 million to two new loans,located in the United Kingdom and Europe, in the office, industrial and industrial estates sectors

-- 51 per cent - share price total return since IPO in December 2012 (excludes additional dividend of 2.0pence for 2022 announced on 23 March 2023)

-- Portfolio remains fully invested

Portfolio Statistics

As at 31 December 2022, the portfolio was invested in line with the Group's investment policy. The key portfolio statistics are summarised below:

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Number of investments 20 19 Percentage of currently invested portfolio in floating rate loans 78.9% 78.0% Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return* 7.8% 6.9% Invested Loan Portfolio levered annualised total return* 7.9% 7.0% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group first GBP* 13.2% 16.4% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group last GBP* 58.6% 61.9% Average loan term (stated maturity at inception) 5.0 years 4.9 years Average remaining loan term 1.7 years 2.3 years Net Asset Value GBP416.1m GBP421.6m Amount drawn under Revolving Credit Facility (including accrued interest) (GBP19.2m) (GBP8.5m) Loans advanced at amortised cost (including accrued income) GBP432.5m GBP414.6m Cash GBP3.6m GBP3.0m Other net assets / liabilities (including the value of FX hedges) (GBP0.8m) GBP12.5m

*Alternative performance measure

John Whittle, Chairman of the Company commented:

"The twelve months ended 31 December 2022 represented another highly successful year for the Group in an extraordinary year that severely tested many investment strategies. Despite extremely challenging, volatile and uncertain economic conditions, once again the Group demonstrated resilient and consistent performance. Crucially, once again all loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments continue to be paid in full and on time. This is due to the rigorous underwriting and diligent portfolio management that have defined the Group's existence since 2012. Meanwhile, underlying collateral valuations continue to provide reassuring headroom. It is equally notable that while resilience is an attractive feature, the portfolio has also been able to grow its earnings in current market conditions, delivering a 7.8 per cent annualised and unlevered portfolio return from the Group's 78.9 per cent floating rate loans positions, covering the target dividend 1.24 times.

Despite this performance and strong shareholder support, under the Group's discount control mechanism in Q1 2023, the Group would have been required to offer shareholders an opportunity to redeem up to 75 per cent of their holding in the Group as a result of the Group's discount to its NAV per share being greater than 5 per cent or more during the six-month period ending 31 December 2022. In October 2022 the Board determined that following discussions with larger shareholders, the likely take-up of this option would result in the Company no longer being of viable size to provide shareholders with significant liquidity and scale. Accordingly, a resolution was passed at the Group's EGM on 27 January 2023 to amend the Group's investment objective and policy to pursue a strategy of orderly realisation and the return of capital over time to shareholders.

While the Group's secure income investment style has fallen out of favour it cannot be doubted that the Group has clearly met its objectives at IPO and has established an enviable track record of delivering stable and consistent income and risk adjusted returns. This was especially marked in the Group's navigation of the huge disruption of the Covid-19 epidemic without a single missed payment, a remarkable achievement of which the Investment Adviser, Investment Manager and the Board may be proud. To them all I acknowledge my thanks as we look ahead to continuing to manage the portfolio to preserve and maximise returns for shareholders as we implement the Group's new orderly realisation strategy."

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Group. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

for the year ended 31 December 2022

Overview

Financial Highlights

Key Highlights Year ended Year ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 NAV per Ordinary Share 105.20 p 103.09 p Share Price 89.0 p 94.0 p NAV total return (1) (2) 7.7% 4.6% Share Price total return (1) (2) 0.45% 11.1% Total Net Assets GBP416.1 m GBP421.6 m Loans advanced at amortised cost (including accrued income) GBP432.5 m GBP414.6 m Financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss GBP0.7 m GBP13.3 m Cash and Cash Equivalents GBP3.6 m GBP3.0 m Amount drawn under Revolving Credit Facility (excluding accrued interest) GBP19.0 m GBP8.5 m Dividends per Ordinary Share (2) 5.5 p 5.5 p Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return (1) 7.8% 6.9% Invested Loan Portfolio levered annualised total return (1) 7.9% 7.0% Ongoing charges percentage (1) 1.1% 1.0%

