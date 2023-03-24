SWEF: Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 -3

DJ SWEF: Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

Unlevered Annualised Portfolio Return Rises to 7.8%; 79% Floating Rate Exposure

Orderly Realisation Strategy Approval Post Period End; Additional 2.0 Pence Per Share Additional Dividend Declared

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries ("SEREF" or the "Group"), a leading investor originating, executing and managing a diverse portfolio of high-quality real estate debt investments in the UK and Europe, announces strong Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Following the approval of the Company's new investment objective and policy as recommended to shareholders by the Board post period end at the Company's EGM on 27 January 2023, the Company will pursue a strategy of orderly realisation and the return of capital over time to shareholders.

Highlights since IPO, 17 December 2012

-- 82.3 per cent NAV total return from a robust investment strategy, including annualised NAV total returnsof 6.2 per cent (excludes additional dividend of 2.0 pence for 2022 announced on 23 March 2023)

-- GBP1.6 billion capital invested in secured loans to high quality real estate counterparties

-- 0 per cent loss track record reflecting a resilient approach

-- GBP206 million in dividends paid to shareholders in a regular source of income, paid quarterly

Highlights for the period, 12 months ended 31 December 2022

-- Strong cash generation - the portfolio as a whole continues to support targeted annual dividend paymentsof 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share, paid quarterly. A dividend of 5.5 per pence per Ordinary Share represents a 6.2per cent dividend yield on the share price as at 31 December 2022

-- Additional dividend - an additional dividend of 2.0 pence per Ordinary Share has been declared postperiod end in respect of the 2022 earnings period, leading to a total declared distribution of 7.5 pence perOrdinary Share for the year

-- Income stability - all loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments paid in full and on time

-- 79 per cent of the portfolio is contracted at floating interest rates (with floors) which benefits theGroup in the current rising interest rate environment

-- Portfolio remains robust - despite the economic disruption and uncertainty experienced in 2022, theportfolio continues to perform fully in line with expectations

-- Borrowers remain adequately capitalised and are expected to continue to pay loan interest and capitalrepayments in line with contractual obligations

-- Further strategic progress - in 2022, the Group committed a total of GBP66 million to two new loans,located in the United Kingdom and Europe, in the office, industrial and industrial estates sectors

-- 51 per cent - share price total return since IPO in December 2012 (excludes additional dividend of 2.0pence for 2022 announced on 23 March 2023)

-- Portfolio remains fully invested

Portfolio Statistics

As at 31 December 2022, the portfolio was invested in line with the Group's investment policy. The key portfolio statistics are summarised below:

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Number of investments 20 19 Percentage of currently invested portfolio in floating rate loans 78.9% 78.0% Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return* 7.8% 6.9% Invested Loan Portfolio levered annualised total return* 7.9% 7.0% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group first GBP* 13.2% 16.4% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group last GBP* 58.6% 61.9% Average loan term (stated maturity at inception) 5.0 years 4.9 years Average remaining loan term 1.7 years 2.3 years Net Asset Value GBP416.1m GBP421.6m Amount drawn under Revolving Credit Facility (including accrued interest) (GBP19.2m) (GBP8.5m) Loans advanced at amortised cost (including accrued income) GBP432.5m GBP414.6m Cash GBP3.6m GBP3.0m Other net assets / liabilities (including the value of FX hedges) (GBP0.8m) GBP12.5m

*Alternative performance measure

John Whittle, Chairman of the Company commented:

"The twelve months ended 31 December 2022 represented another highly successful year for the Group in an extraordinary year that severely tested many investment strategies. Despite extremely challenging, volatile and uncertain economic conditions, once again the Group demonstrated resilient and consistent performance. Crucially, once again all loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments continue to be paid in full and on time. This is due to the rigorous underwriting and diligent portfolio management that have defined the Group's existence since 2012. Meanwhile, underlying collateral valuations continue to provide reassuring headroom. It is equally notable that while resilience is an attractive feature, the portfolio has also been able to grow its earnings in current market conditions, delivering a 7.8 per cent annualised and unlevered portfolio return from the Group's 78.9 per cent floating rate loans positions, covering the target dividend 1.24 times.

Despite this performance and strong shareholder support, under the Group's discount control mechanism in Q1 2023, the Group would have been required to offer shareholders an opportunity to redeem up to 75 per cent of their holding in the Group as a result of the Group's discount to its NAV per share being greater than 5 per cent or more during the six-month period ending 31 December 2022. In October 2022 the Board determined that following discussions with larger shareholders, the likely take-up of this option would result in the Company no longer being of viable size to provide shareholders with significant liquidity and scale. Accordingly, a resolution was passed at the Group's EGM on 27 January 2023 to amend the Group's investment objective and policy to pursue a strategy of orderly realisation and the return of capital over time to shareholders.

While the Group's secure income investment style has fallen out of favour it cannot be doubted that the Group has clearly met its objectives at IPO and has established an enviable track record of delivering stable and consistent income and risk adjusted returns. This was especially marked in the Group's navigation of the huge disruption of the Covid-19 epidemic without a single missed payment, a remarkable achievement of which the Investment Adviser, Investment Manager and the Board may be proud. To them all I acknowledge my thanks as we look ahead to continuing to manage the portfolio to preserve and maximise returns for shareholders as we implement the Group's new orderly realisation strategy."

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Group. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

for the year ended 31 December 2022

Overview

Financial Highlights

Key Highlights Year ended Year ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 NAV per Ordinary Share 105.20 p 103.09 p Share Price 89.0 p 94.0 p NAV total return (1) (2) 7.7% 4.6% Share Price total return (1) (2) 0.45% 11.1% Total Net Assets GBP416.1 m GBP421.6 m Loans advanced at amortised cost (including accrued income) GBP432.5 m GBP414.6 m Financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss GBP0.7 m GBP13.3 m Cash and Cash Equivalents GBP3.6 m GBP3.0 m Amount drawn under Revolving Credit Facility (excluding accrued interest) GBP19.0 m GBP8.5 m Dividends per Ordinary Share (2) 5.5 p 5.5 p Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return (1) 7.8% 6.9% Invested Loan Portfolio levered annualised total return (1) 7.9% 7.0% Ongoing charges percentage (1) 1.1% 1.0%

Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group first GBP (1) 13.2% 16.4% Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group last GBP (1) 58.6% 61.9%

(1) Further explanation and definitions of the calculation is contained in the section "Alternative Performance Measures" at the end of this financial report.

(2) Excludes additional dividend for 2022 announced on 23 March 2023.

SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE

As at 31 December 2022, the NAV was 105.20 pence per Ordinary Share (2021: 103.09 pence) and the share price was 89.0 pence (2021: 94.0 pence).

The Company's share price has been volatile since the market turbulence caused by Covid-19 in March 2020. The volatility has been driven by market conditions and trading flows rather than a change in the Company's performance.

Objective and Investment Policy

INTRODUCTION

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") was established in November 2012 to provide its shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the European Union's internal market.

The Company, together with its subsidiaries Starfin Public Holdco 1 Limited, Starfin Public Holdco 2 Limited, Starfin Lux S.à.r.l, Starfin Lux 3 S.à.r.l, and Starfin Lux 4 S.à.r.l, (collectively the "Group"), has provided a regular dividend to shareholders whilst preserving capital by limiting downside risk.

On 31 October 2022, the Company announced, that following a review of the Company's strategy and advice sought from its advisers, the Board intended to recommend to shareholders that the investment objective and policy of the Company were amended such that the Board can pursue a strategy of orderly realisation and the return of capital over time to shareholders (the "Proposed Orderly Realisation"). If approved by the shareholders, the Company would seek to return cash to shareholders in an orderly manner as soon as reasonably practicable following the repayment of loans, while retaining sufficient working capital for ongoing operations and the funding of committed but currently unfunded loan commitments.

On 28 December 2022, a Circular relating to the Proposed Orderly Realisation and containing a Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) was published. The Circular set out details of, and sought shareholder approval for, certain proposals (the "Proposals"). The Proposals were:

(a) a change to the Company's Investment Policy to reflect the fact that the Company will cease making any new investments and will pursue a realisation strategy of the remaining assets in the Company's portfolio; and

(b) adoption of new articles which provide for the periodic Compulsory Redemption of the Company's Shares at the discretion of the Directors to allow cash to be returned to Shareholders following the full or partial realisation of assets.

On 27 January 2023, these Proposals were approved at the EGM.

The Investment Objective and Policy which applied prior to the approval of the Proposals, and for the whole of 2022, are set out in the prior year Annual Report which can be found on the company's website https:// starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. The Investment Objective applied for the whole of 2022 was to provide its shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the European Union's internal market. The Investment Policy applied for the whole of 2022 was to invest in a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the European Union's internal market as the Group had done since its initial public offering ("IPO") in December 2012.

Set out below is the current Investment Objective and Policy of the Company following the approval of the Proposals.

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

Following the Company's EGM on 27 January 2023, the Company's investment objective is to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Group.

INVESTMENT POLICY

The assets of the Group will be realised in an orderly manner, returning cash to Shareholders at such times and in such manner as the Board may, in its absolute discretion, determine. The Board will endeavour to realise all of the Group's investments in a manner that achieves a balance between maximising the net value received from those investments and making timely returns to Shareholders.

The Group may not make any new investments save that:

-- investments may be made to honour commitments under existing contractual arrangements or to preserve thevalue of any underlying security; and

-- cash held by the Group pending distribution will be held in either cash or cash equivalents for thepurposes of cash management.

Subject to the above restrictions, the Company retains the ability to seek to enhance the returns of selected loan investments through the economic transfer of the most senior portion of such loan investments which would be by way of syndication, sale, assignment, sub-participation or other financing (including but not limited to true sale securitisation, repurchase transactions and loan-on-loan financing) to the same maturity as the original loan (i.e. "matched funding") while retaining a significant proportion as a subordinate investment. It is anticipated that where this is undertaken it would generate a positive net interest rate spread and enhance returns for the Company.

Transactions with Starwood Capital Group or Other Accounts

Subject to the above restrictions, the Company retains the ability to transact with companies within the Starwood Capital Group or any fund, company, limited partnership or other account managed or advised by any member of the Starwood Capital Group (Other Accounts) in furtherance of the Company's investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the Group's assets (for example, sales of the Group's assets to companies within the Starwood Capital Group or certain Other Accounts or amendments to pre-existing arrangements). In order to manage the potential conflicts of interest that may arise as a result of any such transactions, any such proposed transaction may only be entered into if the independent Directors of the Company have reviewed and approved the terms of the transaction, complied with the conflict of interest provisions in the Registered Collective Investment Scheme Rules and Guidance, 2021 issued by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission ("Commission") under The Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 2020, as amended, and, where required by the Listing Rules, Shareholder approval would be obtained in accordance with the listing rules issued by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Typically, such transactions will only be approved if: (i) an independent valuation has been obtained in relation to the asset in question: and (ii) the terms are at least as favourable to the Company as would be any comparable arrangement effected on normal commercial terms negotiated at arms' length between the relevant person and an independent party, taking into account, amongst other things, the timing of the transaction.

While Starwood Capital Group and certain Other Accounts are party to certain pre-existing co-investment commitments, no new co-investment arrangements are expected to be entered into by, or in relation to, the Company in the future during the orderly realisation of the Company's assets.

The change in investment objective does not impact the below classifications.

Borrowings

The Company may utilise borrowings from time to time for working capital and general corporate purposes provided such borrowings will not exceed an amount equal to 30 per cent of the Net Asset Value immediately following the drawdown of the borrowings.

In calculating the Company's borrowings for this purpose, any liabilities incurred under its foreign exchange hedging arrangements (described below) shall be disregarded.

Hedging

The Company will not enter into derivative transactions for purely speculative purposes. However, the Company's investments have been typically made in the currency of the country where the underlying real estate assets are located. The Company may continue to implement measures designed to protect the investments against material movements in the exchange rate between Sterling, being the Company's reporting currency, and the currency in which certain investments have been made. The analysis as to whether such measures should be implemented will take into account periodic interest, principal distributions or dividends, as well as the expected date of realisation of the investment. The Company may bear a level of currency risk that could otherwise be hedged where it considers that bearing such risk is advisable. The Company will only enter into hedging contracts, such as currency swap agreements, futures contracts, options and forward currency exchange and other derivative contracts when they are available in a timely manner and on terms acceptable to it. The Company reserves the right to terminate any hedging arrangement in its absolute discretion.

The Company may, but shall not be obliged to, engage in a variety of interest rate management techniques, particularly to the extent the underlying investments are floating rate loans which are not fully hedged at the borrower level (by way of floating to fixed rate swap, cap or other instrument). Any instruments chosen may seek on the one hand to mitigate the economic effect of interest rate changes on the values of, and returns on, some of the Company's assets, and on the other hand help the Company achieve its risk management objectives. The Company may seek to hedge its entitlement under any loan investment to receive floating rate interest.

FCA Listing Rule restrictions

The Company will continue to comply with the restrictions imposed by the Listing Rules in force and as amended from time to time.

Any material change to the Company's published investment policy will be made only with the prior approval of the Financial Conduct Authority and of Shareholders by ordinary resolution at a general meeting of the Company.

UK Listing Authority Investment Restrictions

The Company currently complies with the investment restrictions set out below and will continue to do so for so long as they remain requirements of the UK Listing Authority and the Company remains listed:

-- neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries will conduct any trading activity which is significant inthe context of its group as a whole;

-- the Company will avoid cross-financing between businesses forming part of its investment portfolio;

-- the Company will avoid the operation of common treasury functions as between the Company and investeecompanies;

-- not more than 10 per cent, in aggregate, of the Company's NAV will be invested in other listedclosed-ended investment funds; and

-- the Company will, at all times, invest and manage its assets in a way which is consistent with its objectof spreading investment risk and in accordance with the published investment policy. As required by the ListingRules, any material change to the investment policy of the Company will be made only with the approval ofshareholders.

Chairman's Statement

JOHN WHITTLE | Chairman

23 March 2023

Dear Shareholder,

On behalf of the Board, it is my pleasure to present the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The feeling of optimism across UK and global economies felt in early 2022 - post the worst restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic - was soon replaced by concerns over energy prices, the rising cost of living, higher interest rates and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Domestically, the UK government and economy faced a number of other setbacks in the second half of the year with three prime ministers in as many months, government U-turns on economic policy and a number of wide spread and widely impacting strikes across key infrastructure sectors - by railway workers, nurses and UK Border control, among others, at the end of the year.

Despite these challenging, volatile and uncertain economic and political times, once again, the Group demonstrated its unique portfolio resilience through the strength and consistency of its results. It is significant, and very gratifying to note, that, once again, all loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments have continued to be paid in full and on time. This excellent result is due both to the evident rigorous underwriting of borrowers and sponsors and the diligent ongoing portfolio management by our Investment Adviser and Manager. Meanwhile, underlying collateral valuations continue to provide reassuring headroom in the event of any asset under performance.

The last three years have demonstrated the positive fundamentals of the Group's portfolio as an attractive risk-adjusted source of alternative income tested in the harshest of market environments. Against significant market challenges, the Group not only maintained a stable Net Asset Value ('NAV') but also met its dividend targets, delivering it's targetted annualised 5.5 pence per share to shareholders as well as an additional dividend of 2p per share announced on 23 March 2023.

Nevertheless, despite the resilience of the loan portfolio, a share buyback programme (which was active from July 2022 to October 2022) and a stable NAV, the Company's share price has been unable to meaningfully narrow its discount to the prevailing NAV which initially occurred as a result of the wider market re-rating following the onset of Covid-19 (in the first half of 2020).

Under the Company's discount control mechanisms (contained within its Articles of Association), in Q1 2023 the Company would have been required to offer shareholders an opportunity to redeem up to 75 per cent of their holding in the Company as a result of the Company's discount to its NAV per share being greater than five per cent or more during the six-month period ending 31 December 2022 (the "Tender Offer").

However, in October 2022, the Board determined that, following discussions with our larger shareholders, the likely take-up of a potential future Tender Offer would be significant and as a result the Company would no longer be of a viable size to provide shareholders with sufficient liquidity and scale. Accordingly, the Board resolved to recommend that the Company be placed into a managed wind-down with the aim of enabling shareholders to realise their entire holdings in the Company 'over time' in line with the repayment of the relevant loan positions.

In reaching this decision, the Board considered a range of options and several factors including the prevailing and persistent discount to NAV of the shares, feedback from shareholders, and the market capitalisation and liquidity of the shares.

In light of this, the Board recommended to shareholders that the investment objective and policy of the Company were amended such that the Board could pursue a strategy of orderly realisation and the return of capital 'over time' to shareholders.

The orderly realisation strategy will not result in the liquidation of the Company in the immediate future or require the Company to dispose of assets within a defined timeframe. The new strategy, approved by 99% of Shareholders voting at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') on 27 January 2023, will be implemented in a manner that will seek to maximise value to shareholders. It is intended that the Company's listing and target annualised dividend of 5.5 pence per share will be maintained as long as feasible during the orderly realisation.

The Board anticipates that the orderly realisation of the assets will happen over a four to five year period with periodic share redemptions being made as loans are repaid and commitments are satisfied.

Whilst market sentiment may have changed and the secure income generation offered has recently fallen out of favour I feel it is worth reflecting that over its life the Group has successfully met the original objectives set out at IPO, delivering stable and consistent income and risk adjusted returns. To have endured the huge disruption of the last couple of years without a single missed payment is a remarkable achievement. My thanks to all involved - the Investment Adviser, the Investment Manager and the Board.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR 2022

-- Strong cash generation - the portfolio as a whole continues to support annual dividend payments of 5.5pence per Ordinary Share, paid quarterly. A dividend of 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share represents a 6.2 per centdividend yield on the share price as at 31 December 2022.

-- Additional dividend - an additional dividend of 2.0 pence per share has been declared post period end inrespect of the 2022 earnings period, leading to a total declared distribution of 7.5 pence per share for the year.

-- Income stability - all loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments paid in full and on time.

-- 79 per cent of the portfolio is contracted at floating interest rates (with floors) which benefits theGroup in the current rising interest rate environment.

-- Portfolio remains robust - despite the economic disruption and uncertainty experienced in 2022, theportfolio continues to perform fully in line with expectations.

-- Borrowers remain adequately capitalised and are expected to continue to pay loan interest and capitalrepayments in line with contractual obligations.

-- Further strategic progress - in 2022, the Group committed a total of GBP66 million to two new loans,located in the United Kingdom and Europe, in the office and industrial sectors.

-- 51 per cent - share price total return since IPO in December 2012 (excludes additional dividend for 2022announced on 23 March 2023).

-- Portfolio remains fully invested

INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE

Interest & Amortisation Payments

All loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments to date have been paid in full and on time. This includes loans in sectors that have been most impacted by the lasting impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, namely, hospitality and retail assets, where borrowers continue to remain adequately capitalised as previously reported.

Strong cash generation

The portfolio performance continues to support the targeted annual dividend payments of 5.5 pence, paid quarterly.

Dividend support

79 per cent of the portfolio is contracted at floating interest rates (with floors) which has started to provide an increase in revenue as higher inflation has resulted in higher interest rates.

The Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return has been increasing steadily as interest rates curves have moved upwards. The year on year increase at 31 December 2022 was 90 basis points (i.e. at 7.8 per cent, up from 6.9 per cent in December 2021). As interest rates continue to rise there is additional support for the dividend cover.

INVESTMENT MOMENTUM

The Group closed two loans in 2022 - Office and Industrial Portfolio in the UK and the Netherlands (total commitment which was fully funded on signing - GBP5.5 million and EUR16.4 million respectively, of which EUR16.4 million had been repaid by the year end and of which GBP5.5 million was repaid in February 2023) and Industrial Estate in the UK (total commitment - GBP46.2 million of which GBP27.2 million was fully funded on signing).

The Group also funded a further GBP14.7 million in relation to loan commitments made in prior years which were unfunded.

One loan, Office, Scotland (GBP5.0 million) was repaid in full during the year but a further GBP51.9 million (including the EUR16.4 million referred to above) was received in partial repayments on loans which still have outstanding balances as at 31 December 2022.

