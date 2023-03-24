SWEF: Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 -8

DJ SWEF: Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

Unlevered Annualised Portfolio Return Rises to 7.8%; 79% Floating Rate Exposure

Orderly Realisation Strategy Approval Post Period End; Additional 2.0 Pence Per Share Additional Dividend Declared

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries ("SEREF" or the "Group"), a leading investor originating, executing and managing a diverse portfolio of high-quality real estate debt investments in the UK and Europe, announces strong Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Following the approval of the Company's new investment objective and policy as recommended to shareholders by the Board post period end at the Company's EGM on 27 January 2023, the Company will pursue a strategy of orderly realisation and the return of capital over time to shareholders.

Highlights since IPO, 17 December 2012

-- 82.3 per cent NAV total return from a robust investment strategy, including annualised NAV total returnsof 6.2 per cent (excludes additional dividend of 2.0 pence for 2022 announced on 23 March 2023)

-- GBP1.6 billion capital invested in secured loans to high quality real estate counterparties

-- 0 per cent loss track record reflecting a resilient approach

-- GBP206 million in dividends paid to shareholders in a regular source of income, paid quarterly

Highlights for the period, 12 months ended 31 December 2022

-- Strong cash generation - the portfolio as a whole continues to support targeted annual dividend paymentsof 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share, paid quarterly. A dividend of 5.5 per pence per Ordinary Share represents a 6.2per cent dividend yield on the share price as at 31 December 2022

-- Additional dividend - an additional dividend of 2.0 pence per Ordinary Share has been declared postperiod end in respect of the 2022 earnings period, leading to a total declared distribution of 7.5 pence perOrdinary Share for the year

-- Income stability - all loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments paid in full and on time

-- 79 per cent of the portfolio is contracted at floating interest rates (with floors) which benefits theGroup in the current rising interest rate environment

-- Portfolio remains robust - despite the economic disruption and uncertainty experienced in 2022, theportfolio continues to perform fully in line with expectations

-- Borrowers remain adequately capitalised and are expected to continue to pay loan interest and capitalrepayments in line with contractual obligations

-- Further strategic progress - in 2022, the Group committed a total of GBP66 million to two new loans,located in the United Kingdom and Europe, in the office, industrial and industrial estates sectors

-- 51 per cent - share price total return since IPO in December 2012 (excludes additional dividend of 2.0pence for 2022 announced on 23 March 2023)

-- Portfolio remains fully invested

Portfolio Statistics

As at 31 December 2022, the portfolio was invested in line with the Group's investment policy. The key portfolio statistics are summarised below:

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Number of investments 20 19 Percentage of currently invested portfolio in floating rate loans 78.9% 78.0% Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return* 7.8% 6.9% Invested Loan Portfolio levered annualised total return* 7.9% 7.0% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group first GBP* 13.2% 16.4% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group last GBP* 58.6% 61.9% Average loan term (stated maturity at inception) 5.0 years 4.9 years Average remaining loan term 1.7 years 2.3 years Net Asset Value GBP416.1m GBP421.6m Amount drawn under Revolving Credit Facility (including accrued interest) (GBP19.2m) (GBP8.5m) Loans advanced at amortised cost (including accrued income) GBP432.5m GBP414.6m Cash GBP3.6m GBP3.0m Other net assets / liabilities (including the value of FX hedges) (GBP0.8m) GBP12.5m

*Alternative performance measure

John Whittle, Chairman of the Company commented:

"The twelve months ended 31 December 2022 represented another highly successful year for the Group in an extraordinary year that severely tested many investment strategies. Despite extremely challenging, volatile and uncertain economic conditions, once again the Group demonstrated resilient and consistent performance. Crucially, once again all loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments continue to be paid in full and on time. This is due to the rigorous underwriting and diligent portfolio management that have defined the Group's existence since 2012. Meanwhile, underlying collateral valuations continue to provide reassuring headroom. It is equally notable that while resilience is an attractive feature, the portfolio has also been able to grow its earnings in current market conditions, delivering a 7.8 per cent annualised and unlevered portfolio return from the Group's 78.9 per cent floating rate loans positions, covering the target dividend 1.24 times.

Despite this performance and strong shareholder support, under the Group's discount control mechanism in Q1 2023, the Group would have been required to offer shareholders an opportunity to redeem up to 75 per cent of their holding in the Group as a result of the Group's discount to its NAV per share being greater than 5 per cent or more during the six-month period ending 31 December 2022. In October 2022 the Board determined that following discussions with larger shareholders, the likely take-up of this option would result in the Company no longer being of viable size to provide shareholders with significant liquidity and scale. Accordingly, a resolution was passed at the Group's EGM on 27 January 2023 to amend the Group's investment objective and policy to pursue a strategy of orderly realisation and the return of capital over time to shareholders.

While the Group's secure income investment style has fallen out of favour it cannot be doubted that the Group has clearly met its objectives at IPO and has established an enviable track record of delivering stable and consistent income and risk adjusted returns. This was especially marked in the Group's navigation of the huge disruption of the Covid-19 epidemic without a single missed payment, a remarkable achievement of which the Investment Adviser, Investment Manager and the Board may be proud. To them all I acknowledge my thanks as we look ahead to continuing to manage the portfolio to preserve and maximise returns for shareholders as we implement the Group's new orderly realisation strategy."

Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

for the year ended 31 December 2022

Overview

Financial Highlights

Key Highlights Year ended Year ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 NAV per Ordinary Share 105.20 p 103.09 p Share Price 89.0 p 94.0 p NAV total return (1) (2) 7.7% 4.6% Share Price total return (1) (2) 0.45% 11.1% Total Net Assets GBP416.1 m GBP421.6 m Loans advanced at amortised cost (including accrued income) GBP432.5 m GBP414.6 m Financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss GBP0.7 m GBP13.3 m Cash and Cash Equivalents GBP3.6 m GBP3.0 m Amount drawn under Revolving Credit Facility (excluding accrued interest) GBP19.0 m GBP8.5 m Dividends per Ordinary Share (2) 5.5 p 5.5 p Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return (1) 7.8% 6.9% Invested Loan Portfolio levered annualised total return (1) 7.9% 7.0% Ongoing charges percentage (1) 1.1% 1.0%

Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group first GBP (1) 13.2% 16.4% Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group last GBP (1) 58.6% 61.9%

(1) Further explanation and definitions of the calculation is contained in the section "Alternative Performance Measures" at the end of this financial report.

(2) Excludes additional dividend for 2022 announced on 23 March 2023.

SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE

As at 31 December 2022, the NAV was 105.20 pence per Ordinary Share (2021: 103.09 pence) and the share price was 89.0 pence (2021: 94.0 pence).

The Company's share price has been volatile since the market turbulence caused by Covid-19 in March 2020. The volatility has been driven by market conditions and trading flows rather than a change in the Company's performance.

Objective and Investment Policy

INTRODUCTION

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") was established in November 2012 to provide its shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the European Union's internal market.

The Company, together with its subsidiaries Starfin Public Holdco 1 Limited, Starfin Public Holdco 2 Limited, Starfin Lux S.à.r.l, Starfin Lux 3 S.à.r.l, and Starfin Lux 4 S.à.r.l, (collectively the "Group"), has provided a regular dividend to shareholders whilst preserving capital by limiting downside risk.

On 31 October 2022, the Company announced, that following a review of the Company's strategy and advice sought from its advisers, the Board intended to recommend to shareholders that the investment objective and policy of the Company were amended such that the Board can pursue a strategy of orderly realisation and the return of capital over time to shareholders (the "Proposed Orderly Realisation"). If approved by the shareholders, the Company would seek to return cash to shareholders in an orderly manner as soon as reasonably practicable following the repayment of loans, while retaining sufficient working capital for ongoing operations and the funding of committed but currently unfunded loan commitments.

On 28 December 2022, a Circular relating to the Proposed Orderly Realisation and containing a Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) was published. The Circular set out details of, and sought shareholder approval for, certain proposals (the "Proposals"). The Proposals were:

(a) a change to the Company's Investment Policy to reflect the fact that the Company will cease making any new investments and will pursue a realisation strategy of the remaining assets in the Company's portfolio; and

(b) adoption of new articles which provide for the periodic Compulsory Redemption of the Company's Shares at the discretion of the Directors to allow cash to be returned to Shareholders following the full or partial realisation of assets.

On 27 January 2023, these Proposals were approved at the EGM.

The Investment Objective and Policy which applied prior to the approval of the Proposals, and for the whole of 2022, are set out in the prior year Annual Report which can be found on the company's website https:// starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. The Investment Objective applied for the whole of 2022 was to provide its shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the European Union's internal market. The Investment Policy applied for the whole of 2022 was to invest in a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the European Union's internal market as the Group had done since its initial public offering ("IPO") in December 2012.

Set out below is the current Investment Objective and Policy of the Company following the approval of the Proposals.

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

Following the Company's EGM on 27 January 2023, the Company's investment objective is to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Group.

INVESTMENT POLICY

The assets of the Group will be realised in an orderly manner, returning cash to Shareholders at such times and in such manner as the Board may, in its absolute discretion, determine. The Board will endeavour to realise all of the Group's investments in a manner that achieves a balance between maximising the net value received from those investments and making timely returns to Shareholders.

The Group may not make any new investments save that:

-- investments may be made to honour commitments under existing contractual arrangements or to preserve thevalue of any underlying security; and

-- cash held by the Group pending distribution will be held in either cash or cash equivalents for thepurposes of cash management.

Subject to the above restrictions, the Company retains the ability to seek to enhance the returns of selected loan investments through the economic transfer of the most senior portion of such loan investments which would be by way of syndication, sale, assignment, sub-participation or other financing (including but not limited to true sale securitisation, repurchase transactions and loan-on-loan financing) to the same maturity as the original loan (i.e. "matched funding") while retaining a significant proportion as a subordinate investment. It is anticipated that where this is undertaken it would generate a positive net interest rate spread and enhance returns for the Company.

Transactions with Starwood Capital Group or Other Accounts

Subject to the above restrictions, the Company retains the ability to transact with companies within the Starwood Capital Group or any fund, company, limited partnership or other account managed or advised by any member of the Starwood Capital Group (Other Accounts) in furtherance of the Company's investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the Group's assets (for example, sales of the Group's assets to companies within the Starwood Capital Group or certain Other Accounts or amendments to pre-existing arrangements). In order to manage the potential conflicts of interest that may arise as a result of any such transactions, any such proposed transaction may only be entered into if the independent Directors of the Company have reviewed and approved the terms of the transaction, complied with the conflict of interest provisions in the Registered Collective Investment Scheme Rules and Guidance, 2021 issued by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission ("Commission") under The Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 2020, as amended, and, where required by the Listing Rules, Shareholder approval would be obtained in accordance with the listing rules issued by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Typically, such transactions will only be approved if: (i) an independent valuation has been obtained in relation to the asset in question: and (ii) the terms are at least as favourable to the Company as would be any comparable arrangement effected on normal commercial terms negotiated at arms' length between the relevant person and an independent party, taking into account, amongst other things, the timing of the transaction.

While Starwood Capital Group and certain Other Accounts are party to certain pre-existing co-investment commitments, no new co-investment arrangements are expected to be entered into by, or in relation to, the Company in the future during the orderly realisation of the Company's assets.

The change in investment objective does not impact the below classifications.

Borrowings

The Company may utilise borrowings from time to time for working capital and general corporate purposes provided such borrowings will not exceed an amount equal to 30 per cent of the Net Asset Value immediately following the drawdown of the borrowings.

In calculating the Company's borrowings for this purpose, any liabilities incurred under its foreign exchange hedging arrangements (described below) shall be disregarded.

Hedging

The Company will not enter into derivative transactions for purely speculative purposes. However, the Company's investments have been typically made in the currency of the country where the underlying real estate assets are located. The Company may continue to implement measures designed to protect the investments against material movements in the exchange rate between Sterling, being the Company's reporting currency, and the currency in which certain investments have been made. The analysis as to whether such measures should be implemented will take into account periodic interest, principal distributions or dividends, as well as the expected date of realisation of the investment. The Company may bear a level of currency risk that could otherwise be hedged where it considers that bearing such risk is advisable. The Company will only enter into hedging contracts, such as currency swap agreements, futures contracts, options and forward currency exchange and other derivative contracts when they are available in a timely manner and on terms acceptable to it. The Company reserves the right to terminate any hedging arrangement in its absolute discretion.

The Company may, but shall not be obliged to, engage in a variety of interest rate management techniques, particularly to the extent the underlying investments are floating rate loans which are not fully hedged at the borrower level (by way of floating to fixed rate swap, cap or other instrument). Any instruments chosen may seek on the one hand to mitigate the economic effect of interest rate changes on the values of, and returns on, some of the Company's assets, and on the other hand help the Company achieve its risk management objectives. The Company may seek to hedge its entitlement under any loan investment to receive floating rate interest.

FCA Listing Rule restrictions

The Company will continue to comply with the restrictions imposed by the Listing Rules in force and as amended from time to time.

Any material change to the Company's published investment policy will be made only with the prior approval of the Financial Conduct Authority and of Shareholders by ordinary resolution at a general meeting of the Company.

UK Listing Authority Investment Restrictions

The Company currently complies with the investment restrictions set out below and will continue to do so for so long as they remain requirements of the UK Listing Authority and the Company remains listed:

-- neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries will conduct any trading activity which is significant inthe context of its group as a whole;

-- the Company will avoid cross-financing between businesses forming part of its investment portfolio;

-- the Company will avoid the operation of common treasury functions as between the Company and investeecompanies;

-- not more than 10 per cent, in aggregate, of the Company's NAV will be invested in other listedclosed-ended investment funds; and

-- the Company will, at all times, invest and manage its assets in a way which is consistent with its objectof spreading investment risk and in accordance with the published investment policy. As required by the ListingRules, any material change to the investment policy of the Company will be made only with the approval ofshareholders.

Chairman's Statement

JOHN WHITTLE | Chairman

23 March 2023

Dear Shareholder,

On behalf of the Board, it is my pleasure to present the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The feeling of optimism across UK and global economies felt in early 2022 - post the worst restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic - was soon replaced by concerns over energy prices, the rising cost of living, higher interest rates and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Domestically, the UK government and economy faced a number of other setbacks in the second half of the year with three prime ministers in as many months, government U-turns on economic policy and a number of wide spread and widely impacting strikes across key infrastructure sectors - by railway workers, nurses and UK Border control, among others, at the end of the year.

Despite these challenging, volatile and uncertain economic and political times, once again, the Group demonstrated its unique portfolio resilience through the strength and consistency of its results. It is significant, and very gratifying to note, that, once again, all loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments have continued to be paid in full and on time. This excellent result is due both to the evident rigorous underwriting of borrowers and sponsors and the diligent ongoing portfolio management by our Investment Adviser and Manager. Meanwhile, underlying collateral valuations continue to provide reassuring headroom in the event of any asset under performance.

The last three years have demonstrated the positive fundamentals of the Group's portfolio as an attractive risk-adjusted source of alternative income tested in the harshest of market environments. Against significant market challenges, the Group not only maintained a stable Net Asset Value ('NAV') but also met its dividend targets, delivering it's targetted annualised 5.5 pence per share to shareholders as well as an additional dividend of 2p per share announced on 23 March 2023.

Nevertheless, despite the resilience of the loan portfolio, a share buyback programme (which was active from July 2022 to October 2022) and a stable NAV, the Company's share price has been unable to meaningfully narrow its discount to the prevailing NAV which initially occurred as a result of the wider market re-rating following the onset of Covid-19 (in the first half of 2020).

Under the Company's discount control mechanisms (contained within its Articles of Association), in Q1 2023 the Company would have been required to offer shareholders an opportunity to redeem up to 75 per cent of their holding in the Company as a result of the Company's discount to its NAV per share being greater than five per cent or more during the six-month period ending 31 December 2022 (the "Tender Offer").

However, in October 2022, the Board determined that, following discussions with our larger shareholders, the likely take-up of a potential future Tender Offer would be significant and as a result the Company would no longer be of a viable size to provide shareholders with sufficient liquidity and scale. Accordingly, the Board resolved to recommend that the Company be placed into a managed wind-down with the aim of enabling shareholders to realise their entire holdings in the Company 'over time' in line with the repayment of the relevant loan positions.

In reaching this decision, the Board considered a range of options and several factors including the prevailing and persistent discount to NAV of the shares, feedback from shareholders, and the market capitalisation and liquidity of the shares.

In light of this, the Board recommended to shareholders that the investment objective and policy of the Company were amended such that the Board could pursue a strategy of orderly realisation and the return of capital 'over time' to shareholders.

The orderly realisation strategy will not result in the liquidation of the Company in the immediate future or require the Company to dispose of assets within a defined timeframe. The new strategy, approved by 99% of Shareholders voting at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') on 27 January 2023, will be implemented in a manner that will seek to maximise value to shareholders. It is intended that the Company's listing and target annualised dividend of 5.5 pence per share will be maintained as long as feasible during the orderly realisation.

The Board anticipates that the orderly realisation of the assets will happen over a four to five year period with periodic share redemptions being made as loans are repaid and commitments are satisfied.

Whilst market sentiment may have changed and the secure income generation offered has recently fallen out of favour I feel it is worth reflecting that over its life the Group has successfully met the original objectives set out at IPO, delivering stable and consistent income and risk adjusted returns. To have endured the huge disruption of the last couple of years without a single missed payment is a remarkable achievement. My thanks to all involved - the Investment Adviser, the Investment Manager and the Board.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR 2022

-- Strong cash generation - the portfolio as a whole continues to support annual dividend payments of 5.5pence per Ordinary Share, paid quarterly. A dividend of 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share represents a 6.2 per centdividend yield on the share price as at 31 December 2022.

-- Additional dividend - an additional dividend of 2.0 pence per share has been declared post period end inrespect of the 2022 earnings period, leading to a total declared distribution of 7.5 pence per share for the year.

-- Income stability - all loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments paid in full and on time.

-- 79 per cent of the portfolio is contracted at floating interest rates (with floors) which benefits theGroup in the current rising interest rate environment.

-- Portfolio remains robust - despite the economic disruption and uncertainty experienced in 2022, theportfolio continues to perform fully in line with expectations.

-- Borrowers remain adequately capitalised and are expected to continue to pay loan interest and capitalrepayments in line with contractual obligations.

-- Further strategic progress - in 2022, the Group committed a total of GBP66 million to two new loans,located in the United Kingdom and Europe, in the office and industrial sectors.

-- 51 per cent - share price total return since IPO in December 2012 (excludes additional dividend for 2022announced on 23 March 2023).

-- Portfolio remains fully invested

INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE

Interest & Amortisation Payments

All loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments to date have been paid in full and on time. This includes loans in sectors that have been most impacted by the lasting impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, namely, hospitality and retail assets, where borrowers continue to remain adequately capitalised as previously reported.

Strong cash generation

The portfolio performance continues to support the targeted annual dividend payments of 5.5 pence, paid quarterly.

Dividend support

79 per cent of the portfolio is contracted at floating interest rates (with floors) which has started to provide an increase in revenue as higher inflation has resulted in higher interest rates.

The Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return has been increasing steadily as interest rates curves have moved upwards. The year on year increase at 31 December 2022 was 90 basis points (i.e. at 7.8 per cent, up from 6.9 per cent in December 2021). As interest rates continue to rise there is additional support for the dividend cover.

INVESTMENT MOMENTUM

The Group closed two loans in 2022 - Office and Industrial Portfolio in the UK and the Netherlands (total commitment which was fully funded on signing - GBP5.5 million and EUR16.4 million respectively, of which EUR16.4 million had been repaid by the year end and of which GBP5.5 million was repaid in February 2023) and Industrial Estate in the UK (total commitment - GBP46.2 million of which GBP27.2 million was fully funded on signing).

The Group also funded a further GBP14.7 million in relation to loan commitments made in prior years which were unfunded.

One loan, Office, Scotland (GBP5.0 million) was repaid in full during the year but a further GBP51.9 million (including the EUR16.4 million referred to above) was received in partial repayments on loans which still have outstanding balances as at 31 December 2022.

As at 31 December 2019 to 2022 the Group had commitments as shown in the table below.

2019 2020 2021 2022 Funded loans GBP411.1m GBP440.9m GBP412.0m GBP425.9m Unfunded Commitments GBP78.2m GBP49.2m GBP44.5m GBP49.0m Total GBP489.3m GBP490.1m GBP456.5m GBP474.9m

The contractual maturity of the Group's portfolio shows that as at 31 December 2022, 40.5 per cent of invested loan balances held were expected to mature in the next twelve months.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2022 NAV at beginning of the period 103.09 103.13 103.42 103.58 103.09 Quarterly Movements Operating Income available to distribute(1) 1.36 1.47 1.77 2.20 6.80 Realised FX gains/(losses) not distributable(2) 0.78 0.29 0.00 0.00 1.07 Unrealised FX gains/(losses)(3) -0.73 -0.09 -0.46 0.67 -0.61 Dividend declared -1.37 -1.38 -1.37 -1.38 -5.50 Impact on NAV of shares bought back 0.00 0.00 0.22 0.13 0.35 NAV as end of period 103.13 103.42 103.58 105.20 105.20

(1) Operating Income available to distribute comprises loan income recognised in the period less the cost of debt facilities utilised by the Group and operating costs incurred. Included in loan income recognised in Q4 2022 is circa GBP1.3m (equivalent to 0.34p per share) of loan income related to Office and Industrial Portfolio, Netherlands which was fully repaid in December 2022 and which benefited from early repayment income protection. The Operating Income available to distribute also includes any realised foreign exchange gains or losses upon settlement of hedges, except those described in note 2.

(2) On occasion, the Group may realise a gain or loss on the roll forward of a hedge if it becomes necessary to extend a capital hedge beyond the initial anticipated loan term. If this situation arises the Group will separate the realised FX gain or loss from other realised FX gains or losses and not consider it available to distribute or as a reduction in distributable profits. The FX gain or loss will only be considered part of distributable reserves or as a reduction in distributable profits when the rolled hedge matures or is settled and the final net gain or loss on the capital hedges can be determined.

(3) Unrealised foreign exchange gain/losses relate to the net impact of changes in the valuation of foreign exchange hedges and the sterling equivalent value of Euro loan investments (using the applicable month end rate). Mis-matches between the hedge valuations and the loan investments may occur depending on the shape of the forward FX curve and this causes some movement in the NAV. These unrealised FX gains / losses are not considered part of distributable reserves.

NAV PERFORMANCE

As anticipated, and as in the past, we are pleased to report that the Group's NAV has once again remained stable during the year demonstrating the highly resilient credentials of the asset class that contributes to its success as a reliable source of alternative income. We do not expect to see significant movements in NAV as the Group's loans are held at amortised cost and Euro exposures are hedged.

The NAV would be materially impacted if an impairment in the value of a loan was required but, despite the recent disruption to markets in general no such impairment has been needed and the Group's valuations remain stable and current (the average age of valuations is 1.43 years). Please refer to the Investment Manager's report for detailed sector performance reporting, information on the accounting for our loans and the current loan to value position for the portfolio as a whole and for each sector.

SHARE BUYBACKS AND SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE

During the year, the Company's share price has been relatively volatile, primarily as a result of dislocation across financial markets. During the year the Company's share price has traded in a range between 87.0 pence and 97.6 pence. The year-end share price was 89.0 pence reflecting a 15.4 per cent discount to NAV.

The share price was supported in the latter half of 2022 by the share buyback programme which ran from July 2022 until October 2022. During this period the Company bought back an aggregate amount of 13.3 million shares at an average cost per share of 92.8 pence per share. These shares are held in Treasury.

FUTURE SHARE ISSUANCE

At the last Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), the Company sought and received authority to disapply Pre-Emption Rights on the allotment of equity securities for up to 10 per cent of the Ordinary Shares in issue. As at the date of this report, this authority has not been utilised and given the recent change in policy it is not intended that this authority will be utilised or renewed.

DIVIDENDS

Total dividends of 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share have been paid to date in relation to the year ended 31 December 2022. In addition, on 23 March 2023, the Company declared a special dividend of 2 pence per Ordinary Share in respect of the year ending 31 December 2022 to be paid on 21 April 2023 to shareholders on the register as at 31 March 2023.

The 2022 dividends paid to date (5.5 pence per Ordinary Share) were covered 1.24 times by earnings (excluding unrealised FX gains and FX gains realised on the roll forward of hedges). The Company maintains a dividend reserve which is utilised, when needed, to ensure dividends are not paid out of capital.

The Company intends to continue to target to pay a 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share per annum (payable quarterly) going forward for as long as feasible during the orderly realisation, and as noted above due to increases in interest rates the dividend coverage and headroom has improved. This will provide a level of dividend which should be fully covered by earnings whilst ensuring the Company maintains strong credit discipline.

On the share price at 31 December 2022, a dividend of 5.5 pence represents a 6.2 per cent dividend yield.

BOARD COMPOSITION AND DIVERSITY

The Board believes strongly in the value and importance of diversity in the boardroom and we continue to consider the recommendations of the Davies, Hampton Alexander and Parker Reports and these recommendations will be taken into account should the appointment of a new director be required.

Based on the recent change to the FCA's Listing Rules regarding the disclosure of diversity on listed company boards and executive committees, effective for accounting periods starting from April 2022, the Board are considering the impact, if any, on disclosure requirements.

I am very pleased with the current composition of the Board (which is 50 per cent female) both in terms of experience, skills and diversity which places us well for the upcoming challenges.

It had been anticipated that I would retire from the Board at the end of 2023. However, the Board have suggested that I remain in post to guide the Company through the orderly realisation of assets and I am happy to accept their suggestion subject to the usual shareholder agreement to my continuation in office.

Further details are provided on the succession planning in the Corporate Governance Statement.

GOING CONCERN

Under the AIC Code and applicable regulations, the Directors are required to satisfy themselves that it is reasonable to assume that the Group is a going concern.

The Directors have undertaken a comprehensive review of the Group's ability to continue as a going concern including a review of the ongoing cash flows and the level of cash balances as of the reporting date as well as forecasts of future cash flows.

Furthermore, the Directors have also considered, as disclosed in these financial statements, the strategy of orderly realization and return of capital to shareholders.

After making enquiries of the Investment Manager, Investment Adviser and the Administrator and having reassessed the principal risks, the Directors considered it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing these Consolidated Financial Statements.

OUTLOOK

The focus of the Group for 2023 is the commencement of the orderly realisation strategy and the return of capital to shareholders over time.

The Board believes it is important to communicate clearly with you, our shareholders, and we will continue to inform you of the Group's progress by way of the quarterly fact sheets and stock market announcements. We welcome any comments you have on the way in which we communicate and provide information to you.

My thanks to all of our services providers for their perseverance in these challenging times.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to close by thanking shareholders for your commitment and support. I look forward to briefing you again on the Group's progress later this year.

John Whittle | Chairman

23 March 2023

Strategic and Business Review

Strategic Report

The Strategic Report describes the business of the Group and details the uncertainties, principal and emerging risks associated with its activities.

CORPORATE PURPOSE

Following the EGM held on 27 January 2023, the general corporate purpose of the Company and the Group is to pursue a strategy of orderly realisation and the return of capital over time to shareholders.

OBJECTIVE, INVESTMENT POLICY AND BUSINESS MODEL

The Objective and Investment Policy describes the Group's strategy and business model and is set out in the Overview section of these Annual Accounts.

The Investment Manager is Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, a Company incorporated in Guernsey with registered number 55819 and regulated by the Commission. The Investment Manager has appointed Starwood Capital Europe Advisers, LLP (the "Investment Adviser"), an English limited liability partnership authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, to provide investment advice, pursuant to an Investment Advisory Agreement.

CURRENT AND FUTURE DEVELOPMENT

A review of the year and outlook is contained in the Investment Highlights and Portfolio Review sections of the Investment Manager's Report and within the Chairman's Statement.

PERFORMANCE

A review of performance is contained in the Investment Highlights and Portfolio Review sections of the Investment Manager's Report.

A number of performance measures are considered by the Board, the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser in assessing the Company's success in achieving its objectives. The Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") used are established industry measures to show the progress and performance of the Group and are as follows:

-- The movement in NAV per Ordinary Share;

-- The movement in share price and the discount / premium to NAV;

-- The payment of targeted dividends;

-- The portfolio yield, both levered and unlevered;

-- Ongoing charges as a percentage of undiluted NAV; and

-- Weighted average loan to value for the portfolio.

Details of the KPIs achieved are shown in the Financial Highlights section.

During 2023 the Board will consider what new and/or additional performance measures (if any) should be used to measure its new strategy of orderly realisation and return of capital to shareholders.

RISK MANAGEMENT

It is the role of the Board to review and manage all risks associated with the Group, both those impacting the performance and the prospects of the Group and those which threaten the ongoing viability. It is the role of the Board to mitigate these either directly or through the delegation of certain responsibilities to the Audit Committee and Investment Manager.

The Board performs a review of a risk matrix at each Board meeting.

The Board considers the following principal risks could impact the performance and prospects of the Group but do not threaten the ability of the Company or the Group to continue in operation and meet its liabilities. In deciding which risks are principal risks the Board considers the potential impact and probability of the related events or circumstances, and the timescale over which they may occur. Consequently, it has put in place mitigation plans to manage those identified risks. Details of the principal and emerging risks considered as part of the review of the risk matrix.

Principal Risks

Financial Market Volatility (risk that dividends do not meet the targeted levels and that the share price discount persists and widens)

Subsequent to the EGM held on 27 January 2023 the Group's strategy is for an orderly realisation of its assets and the return of capital to shareholders. During the realisation period the Company intends to target a similar per share level of dividends as previously for as long as this is feasible and to return capital to shareholders subject to maintaining sufficient cash to fund as yet unfunded commitments on loans and ongoing operating costs.

The Group's targeted returns are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business and economic uncertainties and contingencies and, consequently, the actual rate of return may be materially lower than the targeted returns.

As a result, the level of dividends to be paid by the Company may fluctuate and there is no guarantee that any such dividends will be paid. Since March 2020 the shares have traded at a discount to NAV per share and shareholders may be unable to realise their investments through the secondary market at NAV per share.

The Board, along with the Investment Manager and the Investment Adviser, monitor, review and consider the estimates and assumptions that underpin the targeted returns of the business and, where necessary, communicate any changes in those estimates and assumptions to the market.

The Board monitors the level of premium or discount of the share price to NAV per share and deployed a share buyback programme during 2020, 2021 and 2022 in order to support the share price. The new strategy of returning capital to shareholders over time should mean that, subject to no unforeseen negative impacts on the value of investments, shareholders will receive a return of capital invested over time.

Long-Term Strategic Risk (risk that the business model is no longer attractive)

Subsequent to the EGM held on 27 January 2023 the Group's strategy is for an orderly realisation and return of capital to shareholders. It is anticipated that the return of capital to shareholders will be completed in the next four to five years.

The Group's targeted returns are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business and economic uncertainties and contingencies and, consequently, the actual rate of return may be materially lower than the targeted returns.

The Directors regularly receive information on the performance of the existing loans, including the performance of underlying assets versus underwritten business plan and the likelihood of any early repayments, or the need for any loan amendments.

The Board continues to monitor the revised investment strategy and performance on an ongoing basis.

Market Deterioration Risk (risk of the economies in which the Group operates either stagnating or going into recession)

The Group's investments are comprised principally of debt investments in the UK and the European Union's internal market and it is therefore exposed to economic movements and changes in these markets. Any deterioration in the global, UK or European economy could have a significant adverse effect on the activities of the Group and may result in loan defaults or impairments.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a material long term impact on global economies and on the operations of the Group's borrowers since 2020.

The situation in Ukraine, following the February 2022 incursion into Ukraine by Russia, also presents a significant risk to European and Global economies. While the Group has no direct or known indirect involvement with Ukraine, Russia or Belarus it may be impacted by the consequences of the instability caused by the ongoing Ukrainian/ Russian conflict.

The impact of the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union in 2020 still represents a potential threat to the UK economy as well as wider Europe. On a cyclical view, the national economies across Europe appear to be heading towards lower growth, and alongside the economic impact of Covid-19 and the destabilising impact of the conflict in Ukraine, towards recession.

In addition there is the impact of the ongoing high inflationary environment to consider (driven by increasing interest rates, energy costs and costs of living). This environment could make it harder for Borrowers to meet their interest obligations to the Group and to ultimately repay the loans advanced to them.

The Board have considered the impact of market deterioration on the current and future operations of the Group and its portfolio of loans advanced. Because of the cash and loan facilities available to the Group and the underlying quality of the portfolio of loans advanced, both the Investment Manager and the Board still believe the fundamentals of the portfolio remain optimistic and that the Group can adequately support the portfolio of loans advanced despite current market conditions.

In the event of a loan default in the portfolio, the Group is generally entitled to accelerate the loan and enforce security, but the process may be expensive and lengthy, and the outcome is dependent on sufficient recoveries being made to repay the borrower's obligations and associated costs. Some of the investments held would rank behind senior debt tranches for repayment in the event that a borrower defaults, with the consequence of greater risk of partial or total loss. In addition, repayment of loans by the borrower at maturity could be subject to the availability of refinancing options, including the availability of senior and subordinated debt and is also subject to the underlying value of the real estate collateral at the date of maturity. The Group is mitigated against this with an average weighted loan to value of the portfolio of 58.6 per cent. Therefore, the portfolio should be able to withstand a significant level of deterioration before credit losses are incurred.

The Investment Adviser has also mitigated the risk of credit losses by undertaking detailed due diligence prior to the signing of each loan. Whilst the precise scope of due diligence will have depended on the proposed investment, such diligence will typically have included independent valuations, building, measurement and environmental surveys, legal reviews of property title, assessment of the strength of the borrower's management team and key leases and, where necessary, mechanical and engineering surveys, accounting and tax reviews and know your customer checks.

The Investment Adviser, Investment Manager and Board have also managed these risks in the past by ensuring a diversification of investments in terms of geography, market and type of loan. Such diversification will be harder to achieve as the company pursues a strategy of orderly realization and does not enter into any new investments. The Investment Manager and Investment Adviser operate in accordance with the guidelines, investment limits and restrictions as determined by the Board. The Directors review the portfolio against these guidelines on a regular basis.

The Investment Adviser obtains regular performance reporting from all borrowers and meets with all borrowers on a regular basis to monitor developments in respect of each loan and reports to the Investment Manager and the Board periodically and on an ad hoc basis where considered necessary.

The Group's loans are held at amortised cost. The performance of each loan is reviewed quarterly by the Investment Adviser for any indicators of significant increase in credit risk, impaired or defaulted loans. The Investment Adviser also provides their assessment of any expected credit loss for each loan advanced. The results of the performance review and allowance for expected credit losses are discussed with the Investment Manager and the Board.

Two loans within the portfolio are currently classified as Stage 2 (increased risk of default). These loans account for 10.8 per cent of the loans advanced by the Group as at 31 December 2022. No expected credit losses have been recognised against any of the loans, because of the strong LTVs across the loan portfolio and strong contractual agreements with Borrowers, including against these Stage 2 loans. The reasons, estimates and judgements supporting this assessment are described in the Investment Manager's report.

Interest Rate Risk

The Group is subject to the risk that the loan income and income from the cash and cash equivalents will fluctuate due to movements in interbank rates.

The loans in place at 31 December 2022 have been structured so that 79 per cent are floating rate and 100 per cent of these floating rate loans are subject to interbank rate floors such that the interest cannot drop below a certain level, which offers some protection against downward interest rate risk.

The remaining 21 per cent by value of the loans are fixed rate, which provides protection from downward interest rate movements to the overall portfolio (but also prevents the Group from benefiting from any interbank rate rises on these positions).

Foreign Exchange Risk

The majority of the Group's investments are Sterling denominated (63.1 per cent as at 31 December 2022) with the remainder being Euro denominated. The Group is subject to the risk that the exchange rates move unfavourably and that a) foreign exchange losses on the Euro loan principals are incurred and b) that Euro interest payments received are lower than anticipated when converted back to Sterling and therefore returns are lower than the underwritten returns.

The Group manages this risk by entering into forward contracts to hedge the currency risk. All non-Sterling loan principal is hedged back to Sterling to the maturity date of the loan.

Interest payments are normally hedged for the period for which prepayment protection is in place. However, the risk remains that loans are repaid earlier than anticipated and forward contracts need to be broken early.

In these circumstances, the forward curve may have moved since the forward contracts were placed which can impact the rate received. In addition, if the loan repays after the prepayment protection, interest after the prepayment-protected period may be received at a lower rate than anticipated leading to lower returns for that period. Conversely, the rate could have improved, and returns may increase.

As a consequence of the hedging strategy employed as outlined above, the Group is subject to the risk that it will need to post cash collateral against the mark to market on foreign exchange hedges which could lead to liquidity issues or leave the Group unable to hedge new non-Sterling investments.

The Company had approximately GBP163.5 million (EUR184.1 million) of hedged notional exposure with Lloyds Bank plc at 31 December 2022 (converted at 31 December 2022 FX rates).

As at 31 December 2022, the hedges were in the money. If the hedges move out of the money and at any time this mark to market exceeds GBP15 million, the Company is required to post collateral, subject to a minimum transfer amount of GBP1 million. This situation is monitored closely, however, and as at 31 December 2022, the Company had sufficient liquidity and credit available on the revolving credit facility to meet any cash collateral requirements.

Risk of Default under the Revolving Credit Facilities

The Group is subject to the risk that a borrower could be unable or unwilling to meet a commitment that it has entered into with the Group as outlined above under market deterioration risk. As a consequence of this, the Group could breach the covenants of its revolving credit facilities and fall into default itself.

A number of the measures the Group takes to mitigate market deterioration risk as outlined above, such as portfolio diversification and rigorous due diligence on investments and monitoring of borrowers, will also help to protect the Group from the risk of default under the revolving credit facility as this is only likely to occur as a consequence of borrower defaults or loan impairments.

The Board regularly reviews the balances drawn under the credit facility against commitments and reviews the performance under the agreed covenants. The loan covenants are also stress tested to test how robust they are to withstand default of the Group's investments.

Cybercrime

The Group is subject to the risk of unauthorised access into systems, identification of passwords or deleting data, which could result in loss of sensitive data, breach of data physical and electronic, amongst other potential consequences. This risk is managed and mitigated by regular reviews of the Group's operational and financial control environment. The matter is also contained within service providers surveys which are completed by the Group's service providers and are regularly reviewed by the Board. No adverse findings in connection with the service provider surveys have been found. The Company and its service providers have policies and procedures in place to mitigate this risk, the cybercrime risk continues to be closely monitored.

Regulatory risk

The Group is also subject to regulatory risk as a result of any changes in regulations or legislation. Constant monitoring by the Investment Adviser, Investment Manager and the Board is in place to ensure the Group keeps up to date with any regulatory changes and compliance with them.

Operational risk

The Group has no employees and is reliant on the performance of third-party service providers. Failure by the Investment Manager, Investment Adviser, Administrator or any other third-party service provider to perform in accordance with the terms of its appointment could have a material detrimental impact on the operation of the Group.

The Board maintains close contact with all service providers to ensure that the operational risks are minimised.

Emerging Risks

Emerging risks to the Group are considered by the Board to be trends, innovations and potential rule changes relevant to the real estate mortgage and financial sector. The challenge to the Group is that emerging risks are known to some extent but are not likely to materialise or have an impact in the near term. The Board regularly reviews and discusses the risk matrix and has identified climate change as an emerging risk.

Climate change

The consequences that climate change could have are potentially severe but highly uncertain. The potential high impact of possible losses has done a lot to raise the awareness of this risk in investment circles. The Board, in conjunction with the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser, considers the possible physical and transitional impact of climate change on properties secured on loans provided by the Group and includes the consideration of such factors in valuation instructions of the collateral properties and in considering any potential expected credit losses on loans. The Investment Adviser considers the possible physical and transitional impact of climate change as part of the origination process. In addition, the Board, in conjunction with the Investment Adviser, is monitoring closely the regulation and any developments in this area (see 'Environmental, Social and Corporate' section for further information).

ASSESSMENT OF PROSPECTS

The Group's strategy of an orderly realisation and return of capital to shareholders (approved by the shareholders in January 2023) is central to an understanding of its prospects. The Group's focus is twofold:

i) to proactively manage the investments already made to ensure that the loans continue to perform and provide positive returns to the Group, and

ii) return capital to shareholders on a timely basis subject to ensuring the Group can continue to fund as yet unfunded loan commitments (GBP49.0 million as at 31 December 2022) and meet its operating costs.

The Group updates its plan and financial forecasts on a quarterly basis and detailed financial forecasts are maintained and reviewed by the Board regularly.

ASSESSMENT OF VIABILITY

The Directors have tested the potential impact on the Group of a number of scenarios by quantifying their financial impact. These scenarios are based on aspects of the following selected principal risks, which are detailed in this Strategic Report, and as described below:

-- Foreign exchange risk;

-- Market deterioration risk; specifically the risk that all the Stage 2 loans held default, resulting in aloss of interest income and delay in the repayment of capital; and

-- Risk of default under the revolving credit facilities.

These scenarios represent 'severe but plausible' circumstances that the Group could experience. The scenarios tested included:

-- A high level of loan default meaning that the Group stopped receiving interest on the Stage 2 loans inthe portfolio and that the outstanding capital on these loans was not received until 6 or 12 months after the loanmaturity date plus Sonia and Euribor rates falling to 0% from 2024 onwards;

-- An analysis of the robustness of the covenants under the revolving credit facility to withstand defaultof the underlying investments; and

-- A deterioration in the valuation of the foreign exchange hedges such that the Company is required to postcollateral up to GBP5m.

The results of this stress testing showed that the Group would be able to withstand a high level of underlying loan default or impairment resulting from any of the risks identified over the period of the financial forecasts albeit the dividend may need to be reduced to reflect the reduced cash available.

VIABILITY STATEMENT

In addition to the assessment of prospects and viability above, the Directors also have a reasonable expectation, based on the scenario testing, that the Group will continue to meet its liabilities as they fall due over the three-year period ending 31 December 2025, and therefore the Group is expected to remain viable from both a business model and financial perspective.

Furthermore, the Directors have also considered, as disclosed in these financial statements, the strategy of orderly realization and return of capital to shareholders.

In connection with the viability statement, the Board confirm that they have carried out a robust assessment of the principal and emerging risks facing the company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ("ESG")

As an investment company, the Board and the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser consider the Group's direct activities to have a minimal direct impact on the environment. Nevertheless, the Board regularly monitors and discusses ESG matters both at the Board meetings and with the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser.

The Investment Manager and Investment Adviser are part of the Starwood Capital Group (SCG), which is a signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investments (UNPRI). In assessing new loans SCG evaluates environmental risks associated with any investments as part of the underwriting process. A formal scope of work is followed by the Investment Adviser, which requires an environmental site assessment to be performed which identifies environmental conditions that may have a material adverse impact on the property being assessed or its immediate surrounding area and an assessment of a property's sustainability and marketability through the review of its environmentally friendly and unfriendly characteristics.

The Board recognises that it has no direct control over a borrower's company policy towards environment and social responsibility and whilst it is an important part of the due diligence process in understanding the impact of such issues, decisions are not weighted towards those investments with stronger environmental and social characteristics. It should be noted that a number of the loans made by the Group involve refurbishment projects and these will often improve the environmental impact of the real estate concerned. Additionally, whilst it is not an investment criteria, the Group's loan portfolio is significantly funded in sectors with positive social impact such as hospitality, healthcare and residential.

In carrying out its activities and in its relationship with the community, the Group aims to conduct itself responsibly, ethically and fairly; including in relation to social and human rights issues. This approach is built into the Investment Adviser's origination and underwriting process. Our risk management framework is intended to facilitate an enterprise wide view of risk that supports a strong and collaborative risk management culture within the Board and with its relationship with SCG.

The Board (through its relationships with SCG, its brokers and other advisers) is focused on maintaining a productive dialogue with shareholders and gathering feedback to inform the decision making at Board level.

SCG, with in excess of 4,500 employees worldwide, takes its social responsibilities to its employees very seriously offering a challenging, fast-paced and collegial environment to its employees. SCG strives to create diverse and inclusive workplaces where all employees can perform to their full potential and to be a good corporate citizen for their communities by supporting charitable organisations that promote education and social wellbeing.

As an investment fund, the Group outsources many of its activities to external service providers and, therefore, the Group has no direct Greenhouse Gas Emissions to report from its own operations and is currently not required to report on any other emission producing sources.

While there is some travel involved for the Directors and representatives from the Investment Adviser, the Company's service providers are Guernsey office-based companies, and the majority of the Directors are based in Guernsey, thus having a relatively low impact on the environment and negating the need for long commutes or flights to and from Board meetings. As a result of Covid-19 there has been an acceleration in the use of interactive and virtual technology for meetings, further reducing the need for travel.

The Group has no employees and the Board is composed entirely of non-executive Directors. Therefore, the Group is not within scope of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 and is therefore not obliged to make a human trafficking statement. However, the business of the Company is conducted ethically and with integrity and has a zero tolerance policy towards modern slavery.

BOARD DIVERSITY

The Board considers that its members have a balance of skills, qualifications and experience which are relevant to the Company. The Board supports the recommendations of the Davies Report, the Hampton Alexander Review and the Parker Review and believes in the value and importance of diversity in the boardroom and it continues to consider the recommendations of these reports and reviews as part of its succession planning.

The Company has no employees and therefore has no disclosures to make in this regard.

John Whittle | Chairman

23 March 2023

Investment Manager's Report

MARKET SUMMARY AND INVESTMENT OUTLOOK

After decades of declining interest rates and a long period of benign inflation, 2022 saw a sea change in inflation and a knock on effect into interest rates across the globe. Rising inflation was driven by two key factors. First as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic global supply chains and shipments slowed in 2020 and 2021 causing worldwide shortages and affecting consumer patterns.

The causes of the economic slowdown included workers becoming sick with Covid-19 as well as mandates and restrictions affecting the availability of staff resulting in production and logistics disruption with goods also remaining at port due to staffing shortages. The related global chip shortage contributed to the supply chain crisis, particularly in the automobile and electronics sectors. During the Christmas and holiday season of 2021, an increase in spending in North America, combined with the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, further exacerbated already tight supplies.

To start with, the market largely expected these issues to be transitory and inflation would settle back as an equilibrium in supply chains was restored. As a result central banks were initially cautious about raising rates which could stall a fragile economic recovery.

Market concerns began to rise about more persistent inflation in the later part of 2021, but the second driver that compounded the issues was the war in Ukraine which further disrupted supply of energy, commodities and food. The result was an unprecedented rise in inflation in almost every country in the world and a huge policy response.

Subsequently US, UK and Eurozone inflation has peaked at 9.1 per cent,11.1 per cent and 10.6 per cent respectively. In response the central banks have acted rapidly, with the US Fed Funds rate, UK Bank of England Base Rate and the ECB deposit policy rate leaping from 0-0.25 per cent, 0.25 per cent and -0.5 per cent to 4.25-4.5 per cent, 3.5 per cent and 2.0 per cent respectively between the end of 2021 and the end of 2022. The knock on effect for longer rates is that benchmarks such as the five year swap which are typically the benchmark for commercial real estate loans have also risen significantly. The US, UK and Euro 5 year swaps grew from 1.11 per cent, 1.05 per cent and -0.02 per cent to 3.70 per cent, 4.10 per cent and 3.18 per cent respectively during the year.

At the beginning of the year most economists had seen inflation having peaked and the expectations of future interest rises having peaked too. Goldman Sachs expected UK rates peaking at 4.5 per cent in May 2023 versus expectations by some economists that they might rise as far as 5 per cent or even 6 per cent previously, however fears that inflation and higher rates will be more sticky have been growing in recent weeks due to economic data particularly the employment statistics.

Inflation and interest rates impact hard assets in a number of ways. For example higher inflation in labour and construction materials and higher interest rates for the financing of development all lead to a higher overall construction cost which can lead to reduced supply which benefits existing stock. Higher rates generally can also put pressure on real estate yields that may look less desirable versus other forms of long income such as long dated bonds and higher financing costs will leave levered real estate buyers with less free cash after debt. On the other side of the coin, the income of real assets is often strongly linked to inflation either through direct linking in the terms of a lease or through correlation of revenue with inflation.

In markets such as logistics and residential to rent, low levels of vacancy combined with high demand have seen increasing rents and this trend is likely to continue in a number of areas where there is insufficient new supply delivered although a bad recession could reset demand and / or the tenants ability to pay. Rising rents will be supportive of values in these asset classes even while yields are softening.

Real estate and leveraged finance volumes fell significantly in 2022. Conditions have improved in the first weeks of 2023 but volumes are still lower and pricing elevated. A large share of the increase in financing costs has been the base interest rate component mentioned earlier with spreads having widened as well. Larger loans that require distributions through syndication CMBS or CLOs are still rare in the US and there have been none in Europe. However, we do continue to see steady underlying activity in bilateral and small club deals with spreads in Europe having changed much less than in the bond markets since 2021 albeit with more conservative risk metrics and structures. As is common in lower volume markets there has been an increased gap in appetite between prime and secondary assets and stock selection through asset class, sponsor and business plan combination is absolutely key. Where rates settle is still uncertain and it is likely that until the equilibrium is met we will still see smaller volumes both in transaction and financing volumes.

We are also continuing to see the existing themes in the bank lending market. There is a focus on stress tests, capital treatment and managing risk weighted assets. As a result, the trend towards banks working together with non-banks in co-origination or financing of loans as opposed to providing direct loans is persisting. This is evident in the latest Bayes lending survey which tracks the UK commercial real estate lending market. The most recent report shows that alternative lenders now provide 24 per cent of new origination from almost none a decade ago and we see that trend towards an increased portion of the market with non-bank lenders continuing.

PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

As at 31 December 2022, the portfolio was invested in line with the Group's investment policy and is summarised below.

31 December 31 December 2022 2021 Number of investments 20 19 Percentage of invested portfolio in floating rate loans (1) 78.9% 78.0% Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return (1) 7.8% 6.9% Invested Loan Portfolio levered annualised total return (1) 7.9% 7.0% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group first GBP (1) 13.2% 16.4% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group last GBP (1) 58.6% 61.9% Average loan term (stated maturity at inception) 5.0 years 4.9 years Average remaining loan term 1.7 years 2.3 years Net Asset Value GBP416.1 m GBP421.6 m Amount drawn under Revolving Credit Facility (including accrued interest) (GBP19.2 m) (GBP8.5 m) Loans advanced at amortised cost (including accrued income) GBP432.5 m GBP414.6 m Cash GBP3.6 m GBP3.0 m Other net assets / (liabilities) (including the value of FX hedges) (GBP0.8 m) GBP12.5 m

(1) Alternative Performance Measure - refer to the definitions and methodology.

The maturity profile of investments as at 31 December 2022 is shown below.

Value of loans % of invested Remaining years to contractual maturity* (GBPm) portfolio 0 to 1 years GBP172.6 40.5 1 to 2 years GBP107.4 25.2 2 to 3 years GBP86.7 20.4 3 to 5 years GBP59.2 13.9

* excludes any permitted extensions. Note that borrowers may elect to repay loans before contractual maturity.

PORTFOLIO DIVERSIFICATION

The Group continues to achieve good portfolio diversification as shown in the tables below:

Country % of invested assets UK 63.1 Republic of Ireland 17.6 Spain 16.5 Netherlands 2.2 Germany 0.6 Sector % of invested assets Hospitality 38.7 Office 20.8 Retail 11.4 Residential 10.6 Light industrial 6.5 Healthcare 5.9 Life Sciences 4.6 Logistics 1.1 Other 0.4 Loan type % of invested assets Whole loans 70.0 Mezzanine 30.0 Loan currency % of invested assets* Sterling 63.1 Euro 36.9

* The currency split refers to the underlying loan currency; however, the capital and interest during protected periods on all non-sterling exposure is hedged back to sterling.

INVESTMENT DEPLOYMENT

As at 31 December 2022, the Group had 20 investments and commitments of GBP474.9 million as follows:

Sterling Sterling Sterling Total Transaction equivalent equivalent unfunded (Drawn balance (1) commitment (1) and Unfunded) Hospitals, UK GBP25.0 m GBP25.0 m Hotel & Residential, UK GBP49.9 m GBP49.9 m Office, London GBP19.0 m GBP1.5 m GBP20.5 m Hotel, Oxford GBP23.0 m GBP23.0 m Hotel, Scotland GBP42.6 m GBP42.6 m Hotel, North Berwick GBP15.0 m GBP15.0 m Life Science, UK GBP19.5 m GBP7.1 m GBP26.6 m Hotel and Office, Northern Ireland GBP11.5 m GBP11.5 m Hotels, United Kingdom GBP32.0 m GBP18.6 m GBP50.6 m Office and Industrial Portfolio, UK GBP5.5 m GBP5.5 m Industrial Estate, UK GBP27.2 m GBP19.0 m GBP46.2 m Total Sterling Loans GBP270.2 m GBP46.2 m GBP316.4 m Three Shopping Centres, Spain GBP30.3 m GBP30.3 m Shopping Centre, Spain GBP15.1 m GBP15.1 m Hotel, Dublin GBP42.0 m GBP42.0 m Office, Madrid, Spain GBP16.4 m GBP0.9 m GBP17.3 m Mixed Portfolio, Europe GBP7.8 m GBP7.8 m Mixed Use, Dublin GBP11.2 m GBP1.8 m GBP13.0 m Office Portfolio, Spain GBP8.5 m GBP0.1 m GBP8.6 m Office Portfolio, Ireland GBP21.7 m GBP21.7 m Logistics Portfolio, Germany GBP2.7 m GBP2.7 m Total Euro Loans GBP155.7 m GBP2.8 m GBP158.5 m Total Portfolio GBP425.9 m GBP49.0 m GBP474.9 m

(1) Euro balances translated to sterling at period end exchange rates.

Between 1 January and 31 December 2022, the following significant investments activity occurred (included above):

Additional funding by the Group (new loans and existing commitments)

NEW LOAN: Office and Industrial Portfolio, UK and The Netherlands

On 26 May 2022, the Group announced its EUR16.4 million and GBP5.5 million investment in a three-year multi-currency loan secured on a portfolio of five offices and one industrial property located in the Netherlands and the UK. The EUR16.4 million tranche of the loan was repaid in December 2022 and the GBP5.5 million tranche of the loan was repaid in February 2023.

NEW LOAN: Industrial Estate, UK

In September 2022 the Group funded the initial advance of a GBP46.2 million floating rate whole loan secured by an industrial estate in Loughborough, UK.

In addition to the new loans detailed above the Group also funded a further GBP14.7 million in relation to loan commitments made in prior years which were unfunded.

Loan Repayment

The following final loan repayment was received during the year:

REPAYMENT OF LOAN: Office, Scotland

The GBP5 million loan repaid in full upon the sale of the underlying property in line with the sponsors business plan during the second quarter of 2022.

Amortisation and early partial repayments

The following material loan amortisation and early partial repayment amounts were received during the year:

-- EUR16.8 million of unscheduled amortisation on the loan on the Mixed Portfolio, Europe, following assetsales in line with the borrower's business plan;

-- EUR16.4 million repayment of the euro tranche of the Office and Industrial Portfolio, UK and TheNetherlands which was a new loan in 2022, following asset sales in line with the borrower's business plan;

-- EUR12.6 million of early partial repayment on Hotel, Dublin from surplus cash;

-- EUR7.2 million of unscheduled amortisation on the loan on the Office Portfolio, Dublin, following an assetsale in line with the borrower's business plan;

-- EUR3.1 million of unscheduled amortisation on Logistics Portfolio, Germany, following an asset sale in linewith business plan; and

-- EUR1.5 million of scheduled amortisation on loan relating to Three Shopping Centres, Spain loan.

PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW

The portfolio continues to perform in line with expectations. All interest and scheduled amortisation has been paid in line with contractual obligations. Borrowers are also continuing to make progress on underwritten business plans including executing strategic asset sales and paying down the loans.

