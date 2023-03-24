DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2023

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 22-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 44.503505

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10300318

CODE: USDLEMA LN

ISIN: LU2200146228

