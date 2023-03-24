DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5C LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2023

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 252.6968

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5589257

CODE: SP5C LN

ISIN: LU1135865084



ISIN: LU1135865084

