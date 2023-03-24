DJ Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FINW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 214.3985

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1443467

CODE: FINW LN

ISIN: LU0533033071

------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FINW LN Sequence No.: 232246 EQS News ID: 1591247 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1591247&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2023 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)