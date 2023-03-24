DJ Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.7357

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 75822374

CODE: CRBL LN

ISIN: LU1829218749

