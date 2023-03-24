DJ Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 58.4495

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7586304

CODE: AEJ LN

ISIN: LU1900068328

