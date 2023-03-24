DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 58.3917
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3176034
CODE: ESDG LN
ISIN: LU2059756598
