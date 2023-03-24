DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (PABL LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.1879

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15531390

CODE: PABL LN

ISIN: LU2198883410

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2198883410 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PABL LN Sequence No.: 232440 EQS News ID: 1591653 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1591653&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2023 04:35 ET (08:35 GMT)