DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (JPX4 LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 6032.252
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13351772
CODE: JPX4 LN
ISIN: LU2233156749
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2233156749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPX4 LN Sequence No.: 232447 EQS News ID: 1591667 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1591667&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 24, 2023 04:35 ET (08:35 GMT)