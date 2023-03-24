Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Noch vor dem Wochenende rein? Nicht noch einmal verpassen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DK0G ISIN: DK0061553674 Ticker-Symbol: E7D 
Frankfurt
24.03.23
09:15 Uhr
0,904 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RE-MATCH HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RE-MATCH HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
24.03.2023 | 10:10
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Re-Match Holding A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Re-Match Holding A/S will be admitted to trading as per 27 March
2023. The new shares are issued due to completion of directed issue. 



ISIN:              Re-Match Holding 
--------------------------------------------------
Name:              DK0061553674   
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 33,808,029 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             2,085,715 shares 
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  35,893,744 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         DKK 7      
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 1      
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          242378      
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           RMATCH      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Beierholm Corporate
Finance P/S
Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.