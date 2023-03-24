Anzeige
24.03.2023 | 10:49
Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (CACX LN) Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 70.2962

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42192078

CODE: CACX LN

ISIN: FR0007052782

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0007052782 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CACX LN 
Sequence No.:  232465 
EQS News ID:  1591723 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1591723&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2023 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)

