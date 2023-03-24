DJ Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIP LN) Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.4048
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2498212
CODE: PRIP LN
ISIN: LU2037749152
