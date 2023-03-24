

- BERENBERG RAISES CENTRICA PRICE TARGET TO 110 (50) PENCE - 'HOLD' - HSBC RAISES ST JAMES'S PLACE TO 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 1430 PENCE - JEFFERIES RAISES DOMINO'S PIZZA TARGET TO 240 (235) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - JEFFERIES STARTS BYTES TECHNOLOGY WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 480 PENCE - JPMORGAN CUTS GENEL ENERGY PRICE TARGET TO 162 (163) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN CUTS TULLOW OIL PLC PRICE TARGET TO 51 (56) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN RAISES HUNTING TO 'OVERWEIGHT' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 350 (340) PENCE - JPMORGAN RAISES VISTRY PRICE TARGET TO 600 (570) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - PANMURE CUTS CENTAMIN TO 'HOLD' - PRICE TARGET 111 PENCE - SOCGEN RAISES FEVERTREE DRINKS PRICE TARGET TO 1200 PENCE - 'HOLD'



