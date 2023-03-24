Anzeige
Freitag, 24.03.2023
24.03.2023 | 11:18
Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 24

24 March 2023

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that Notice convening the one hundred and twenty eighth Annual General Meeting of the Company for 11.30 am on 25 April 2023 at the Hydro Hotel, Mount Road, Eastbourne, has been posted to shareholders in the Company.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
Sally Gausden
Company Secretary		Telephone: +44 1323 431 200
Peterhouse Capital Limited
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl		Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930
