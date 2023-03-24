David Page (AXA IM): Kommentar zur Fed-Sitzung 3-2023

23.11.2023

Ausgewählte Statements:

"Die Federal Reserve (Fed) hob die Zinsen um 0,25 Prozent an, was den allgemeinen Erwartungen an den Märkten entsprach. Dabei ließ sie ihr weiteres Vorgehen unverändert, was für weitere Zinserhöhungen vor Zinssenkungen im nächsten Jahr spricht."

"Des Weiteren erklärte die Fed, dass das US-Bankensystem solide, widerstandsfähig und gut kapitalisiert sei. Die Entwicklungen bei der Silicon Valley Bank und anderen Banken seien nicht repräsentativ für das breitere System. Die jüngsten Entwicklungen werden wahrscheinlich zu einer Verschärfung der Kreditbedingungen für Haushalte und Unternehmen führen und die Wirtschaftstätigkeit, die Einstellung von Arbeitskräften und die Inflation belasten. Das Ausmaß dieser Auswirkungen ist ungewiss."

"Jerome Powell wies darauf hin, dass die Wirtschaftstätigkeit stärker als erwartet gewesen sei, der Arbeitsmarkt nach wie vor angespannt und die Inflation hartnäckiger als erhofft sei. Er sagte, dass es noch zu früh sei, um vorherzusehen, in welchem Umfang oder für wie lange sich die Bedingungen verschärfen könnten. Wir sind der Meinung, dass die Fed ihr Vorgehen von der wirtschaftlichen Dynamik abhängig machen wird."

"Die Wirtschaft wächst weiterhin schneller als erwartet und dies ist nach wie vor ein Grund zur Sorge im Hinblick auf die Zinsen. Wir sind jedoch nach wie vor der Ansicht, dass die Fed aufgrund der anhaltenden Inflation ihre Politik bis zum Jahresende auf diesem Niveau belassen wird. Deshalb senken wir unsere Zinsprognose für das kommende Quartal auf 5,25 Prozent."

+++

David Page, Head of Macro Research, AXA Investment Managers: US reaction: FOMC points to "some additional tightening" in "simply too early to tell" outlook

Fed raised the Fed Funds Rate by 0.25% to 4.75-5.00% as we and most in markets expected.

The Fed's statement acknowledged the impact banking developments could have on activity, while noting stronger economic performance to date.

The Fed left its "dot plot" unchanged from December, suggesting one further hike before cuts next year.

Fed Chair Powell explained that this was based on the assumption of some tightening in bank credit conditions in the light of recent developments.

But he highlighted the uncertainty of the extent and duration of these effects, which he explained would be critical to the monetary policy outlook.

Acknowledging the Fed's increased caution to tighten we reduce our immediate rate outlook to peak at 5.25% from 5.50%, but still expect the Fed to hold policy through this year.

The FOMC raised the Fed Funds Rate by 0.25% to 4.75-5.00% at today's meeting - raising the IoER and ON RRP rate by the same amount. This was by unanimous decision. This was in line with our expectation, but amidst significant uncertainty surrounding the US financial system, this was not a unanimous expectation with some expecting the Fed to pause at this meeting and some for it to cut rates.

The Fed's accompanying statement reflected the recent developments in the banking sector. It stated "The US banking system is sound and resilient. Recent developments are likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation. The extent of these effects is uncertain" (our emphasis). The acknowledgement of these developments that had sent shocks through global financial markets was expected and the Fed was unlikely to say much else for now. The Fed also noted though that job gains "have picked up in recent months and running at a robust pace" - replacing simply that they "had been robust". The statement also concluded that "Inflation remains elevated", removing the description that it had "eased somewhat".

The statement also adjusted its forward guidance. This now states "some additional policy firming may be appropriate". This replaces the steer that "ongoing increases" were likely. Indeed this is consistent with the Fed's interest rate projections in its Summary of Economic Projections. Contrary to commentary particularly from Chair Powell in recent months, the median Fed forecast for interest rates remained unchanged at 5.1%. 10 members expect rates to be at 5.1% (consistent with one further hike to 5.00-5.25%) by year-end. However, 7 look for further increases (four for more than two additional hikes). Only one member looks for the rate to be unchanged from current levels by year-end. Much can be read into these dots - including the question of whether Fed members expect to have to tighten rates and then ease them again by year-end (on balance, we doubt this is the expectation). However, in the context of a financial situation whose "effects are uncertain" - we think this milder signal at this stage is sensible and allows for some additional tightening in financial conditions from recent developments.

Otherwise the Fed's latest forecasts were broadly unchanged

GDP for 2023 was left broadly unchanged forecast at 0.4%, but next year's outlook was reduced to 1.2% from 1.6% and 2025 edged higher to 1.9% from 1.8%. The slowdown in this year's GDP outlook despite signs of a more resilient Q1 suggests that the Fed now considers greater softening in quarterly growth over the rest of this year.

for 2023 was left broadly unchanged forecast at 0.4%, but next year's outlook was reduced to 1.2% from 1.6% and 2025 edged higher to 1.9% from 1.8%. The slowdown in this year's GDP outlook despite signs of a more resilient Q1 suggests that the Fed now considers greater softening in quarterly growth over the rest of this year. Unemployment was barely changed now expecting 4.5% by year-end (from 4.6%), 4.6% next year (unchanged) and 4.6% in 2025 (4.5%). We repeat that a rise in unemployment of nearly 1ppt within a year has historically been consistent with recession.

was barely changed now expecting 4.5% by year-end (from 4.6%), 4.6% next year (unchanged) and 4.6% in 2025 (4.5%). We repeat that a rise in unemployment of nearly 1ppt within a year has historically been consistent with recession. Inflation forecasts were also barely altered, both headline and core nudged higher to 3.3% and 3.6% respectively for this year (from 3.1% and 3.5%). Core was raised to 2.6% from 2.5% for next, while headline was unchanged at 2.5%. And both were unchanged at 2.1% in 2025.

Fed Chair Powell's press conference made clear the extreme uncertainty faced by the outlook at this point and how Fed policy would adjust as this became clearer. The Chair began by stating that the banking system was strong, resilient and well capitalized and that developments in Silicon Valley Bank and others were not representative of the broader system, but more reflective of a fast bank run in large levels of uninsured deposits against a back drop of asset duration management failure. However, he also made the point that economic activity had been stronger than expected, the labour market remained tight and inflation stickier than hoped. Powell stated that the majority on the FOMC now assumed that there would be a broad tightening in credit conditions and that this would have the same effect as raising the policy rate. As such, contrary to the guidance in recent months, the outlook in the "dot plot" was left unchanged from December on the assumption that a tightening in credit conditions would now do some of that additional tightening work instead. However, Powell also made clear that this was no precise science. He said it was simply too early to tell how much or for how long conditions might be tighter and said insofar as conditions were tighter/looser than policy suggested the Fed would have to do less/more in terms of the policy rate. He added that the actual forecast was the same as December, which he said the Committee had seen as a "good place to start".

To our minds, this is a similar approach to ECB President Lagarde's delivery of the expected hike in March, but data-dependent softening of forward guidance thereafter. And our own view must be considered with a similar uncertainty. We had forecast the Fed Funds Rate being raised twice more to June (to 5.25-5.50%) and held until end-year, although we considered upside risks to that outlook. An impending tightening of credit conditions appears to swing upside to downside risks, but at this stage we are unsure of the scale of additional tightening that will manifest. We stress two further points. The first is the Fed's continued focus on economic momentum for now - the economy continues to grow more quickly than we expect an this is still an upside concern for rates. Moreover, the liquidity injected to banks via the Discount Window and new Bank Term Funding Program combined with the fall in reverse repo (RRP) has resulted in a significant increase in excess reserves - in excess of $300bn - unwinding around three-quarters of all of the QT the Fed has conducted to date. Insofar as this persists - and market expectations for rate cuts would be consistent with reduced RRP holdings - this should provide some easing to broader financial conditions. Acknowledging the Fed's greater caution to tightening policy further in the midst of expected credit tightening, we lower our rate forecast to 5.25% over the coming quarter. However, we still believe that sticky inflation will see the Fed leave policy unchanged at this level until year-end. But echo the Fed's caution about judging the scale of impact the banking sector will have from here.

Financial markets read this as a confirmation of their current thinking - that recent developments would result in the Fed not raising rates again - June's OIS pricing of the rate policy was unchanged after the meeting - but then cutting by more by year-end - December's pricing was 6bp lower at the time of writing. This was echoed in 2-year US Treasury yields that fell by 16bps to 3.97%, with a more muted outlook in 10-year yields which were 6bps lower to 3.47%. The dollar accordingly fell by 0.8% in DXY terms. However, equity markets fluctuated between a rise of 0.9% and a drop of 0.7% to be flat at the time of writing - an outcome that appears consistent with an expectation of a similar degree of tightening whether delivered by the Fed or the broader banking system.