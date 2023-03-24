DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (500U LN) Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 75.823

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39020416

CODE: 500U LN

ISIN: LU1681049018

