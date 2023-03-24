DJ Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 217.8717

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 164315

CODE: JPHU LN

ISIN: LU1681039217

