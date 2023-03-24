DJ Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) (LUXU LN) Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 220.8897

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 387727

CODE: LUXU LN

ISIN: LU1681048713

