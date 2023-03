In 2022, SP Group realised a profit before tax of DKK 268.5 million, which is an increase of 4.2 % compared to 2021. EPS increased by 6.4 %. Revenue increased from DKK 2,480.9 million in 2021 to DKK 2,656.3 million in 2022, corresponding to an increase of 7.1 %. In Q4 2022, SP Group realised a profit before tax and non-controlling interests of DKK 65.6 million, which is an increase of 0.3 % compared to Q4 2021.

