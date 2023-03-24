

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer price inflation eased for the third straight month in February to the lowest level in twenty-one months amid a slowdown energy prices, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



The producer price index climbed 9.3 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 11.8 percent growth in January. Prices in the domestic market alone grew 7.3 percent.



Prices for energy-related goods rose 5.9 percent annually in February, but well below the 11.7 percent surge a month ago. Prices of consumer goods gained 15.4 percent, and those of capital goods climbed 11.4 percent.



Excluding energy-related products, producer price inflation in February was 11.2 percent.



Monthly, producer prices dropped 1.0 percent in February versus a 5.1 percent fall seen in the preceding month.



Data also showed that import prices climbed 12.2 percent yearly, and the export price index was 11.8 percent higher.



