24.03.2023 | 13:22
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Pharma Equity Group A/S - - change of identity and approval of continued admission to trading and official listing, and admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to acquisition of Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S and a

As a result of Pharma Equity Group A/S' acquisition of the share capital in
Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S, Pharma Equity Group has undergone substantial
changes of its operations and identity, cf. Nasdaq Main Market Rulebook for
Issuers of Shares, section 2.16. 



Nasdaq Copenhagen has approved the company's continued admission to trading and
official listing. 



As a result of the transaction with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, 977,347,625 new
shares have been issued in Pharma Equity Group A/S. The admittance to trading
and official listing of the new shares will take effect as per 28 March 2023 in
the ISIN below. 



Further, also as per 28 March 2023, the share capital of Pharma Equity Group
will be increased by 1,236,638 new shares due to completion of a rights issue. 



ISIN:            DK0061155009              
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:            Pharma Equity Group           
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before changes:    44,379,620 shares (DKK 44,379,620)   
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Change due to acquisition:  977,347,625 shares (DKK 977,347,625)  
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Change due to rights issue: 1,236,638 shares (DKK 1,236,638)    
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after changes:    1,022,963,883 shares (DKK 1,022,963,883)
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:     DKK 1.57 (Vederlagsaktier)       
               DKK 1,00 (rights issue)         
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:         DKK 1                  
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:         PEG                   
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID    21613                  
---------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
