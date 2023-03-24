Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Noch vor dem Wochenende rein? Nicht noch einmal verpassen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
24.03.2023 | 13:31
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi Fund - 27/04/2023

DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi Fund - 27/04/2023

Amundi Asset Management (AEXK ) Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi Fund - 27/04/2023 24-March-2023 / 13:00 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please note that on NAV 27/04/2023 after close, the fund below will be liquidated: 

ETF Name                    ISIN     Index 
Amundi MSCI Europe Ex UK UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) LU1681043326 MSCI Daily Net TR Europe Ex UK Euro

-- Impact on Secondary Market:

The suspension of secondary markets will happen on 20/04/2023 after the trading session. Please refer to the table below for the list of impacted tickers: 

ETF Name                   ISIN     Ticker Trading     Stock Exchange    Last Trading 
                                  Currency               Day 
Amundi MSCI Europe Ex UK UCITS ETF DR - EUR  LU1681043326 AEXK LN GBX       London Stock     20/04/2023 
(C)                                        Exchange

-- Timetable of the liquidation: 

Event                  Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchange   20/04/2023 
Liquidation NAV             27/04/2023 
Final Net Asset Value Calculation date 28/04/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1681043326 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     AEXK 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 232530 
EQS News ID:  1591987 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1591987&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2023 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.