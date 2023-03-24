DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi Fund - 27/04/2023

Please note that on NAV 27/04/2023 after close, the fund below will be liquidated:

ETF Name ISIN Index Amundi MSCI Europe Ex UK UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) LU1681043326 MSCI Daily Net TR Europe Ex UK Euro

-- Impact on Secondary Market:

The suspension of secondary markets will happen on 20/04/2023 after the trading session. Please refer to the table below for the list of impacted tickers:

ETF Name ISIN Ticker Trading Stock Exchange Last Trading Currency Day Amundi MSCI Europe Ex UK UCITS ETF DR - EUR LU1681043326 AEXK LN GBX London Stock 20/04/2023 (C) Exchange

-- Timetable of the liquidation:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchange 20/04/2023 Liquidation NAV 27/04/2023 Final Net Asset Value Calculation date 28/04/2023

