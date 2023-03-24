Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

24 March 2023

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

Holding in Company

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 23 March 2023 that Steve Coomber's shareholding in the Company is 6,760,391 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to approximately 8.00% of the current issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

