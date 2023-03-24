Anzeige
Freitag, 24.03.2023

WKN: A2PN6S ISIN: FR0013406881 
Stuttgart
24.03.23
08:05 Uhr
2,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
24.03.2023 | 14:19
CMG Cleantech S.A.: CMG CleanTech S.A. Announces U.S. Joint Venture with Flagship Green Garden Village in Osceola County

DJ CMG Cleantech S.A.: CMG CleanTech S.A. Announces U.S. Joint Venture with Flagship Green Garden Village in Osceola County

CMG Cleantech S.A. CMG Cleantech S.A.: CMG CleanTech S.A. Announces U.S. Joint Venture with Flagship Green Garden Village in Osceola County 24-March-2023 / 13:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, 24 March 2023 - CMG CleanTech S.A., leader in the green energy technology sector, has been announced as the winner of United States based project bid, allowing Joint Venture partner Panacea Global Energy expansion of its operations to North America with the opening of its first U.S. flagship facility, Green Garden Village, in Osceola County.

The Osceola County Board of Commissioners approved the bid submitted by Panacea Global Energy partnered with CMG CleanTech S.A. to purchase the land in phases in order to carry out the project. The final terms of the Joint Venture are yet to be agreed.

"We are really excited about the opportunity to develop our Green Garden Village facility in Osceola County and create a first-of-its kind, leading renewable energy hub in the United States. We look forward to exploring this project and harnessing the potential of renewable energy to build a more sustainable future." CMG's Président du Conseil d'Administration (Chair) John Darling commented.

The Green Garden Village is a multiphase project. Plans include the construction of the company's U.S. headquarters, a research and development facility along with seven manufacturing facilities, each with its own revenue stream and employee count.

About CMG CleanTech S.A.

Listed on the Euronext Paris Exchange, CMG CleanTech S.A. ("CMG") is driven by a strong, secure ESG strategy - to develop the clean hydrogen and solar technology at its disposal and help countries, organizations and individuals alleviate their environmental impacts and meet ambitious 2050 neutrality goals.

Contacts for IR and Media Enquiries:

pr@financialmedia.group

Franziska Grobler Financial Media Group

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: CMG CleanTech S.A. Announces U.S. Joint Venture with Flagship Green Garden Village in Osceola County 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     CMG Cleantech S.A. 
         6 place de la Madeleine 
         75008 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     charlotte@unity-group.com 
Internet:    https://www.cmgcleantech.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013406881 
Euronext Ticker: MLCMG 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1592099 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1592099 24-March-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1592099&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2023 08:48 ET (12:48 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
