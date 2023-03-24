DJ The ama: It's the beautiful cherry blossom season in Japan

Mie, Japan - Among the many cherry blossom viewing spots in Mie Prefecture, we would like to introduce a few of our favorites, as Comunicación Iberoamericana recommends

Many cherry blossom viewing spots are unique to Mie Prefecture, such as Mitake no Sakura in Tsu City, selected as one of the 100 best cherry blossom viewing spots, or Iga-Ueno Castle, where you can enjoy cherry blossoms along with the castle! Let's visit some of the beautiful cherry blossom spots in Mie Prefecture that are not yet well known before others.

Mitake Cherry Blossoms

A row of old cherry trees designated as a national scenic beauty spot

A 1.5 km-long avenue of more than 500 Yamazakura cherry trees, many of them old and steeped in history, runs along from Ise-Hon Kaido (an old main highway between the old capital, Nara to Ise) to Shinpukuin Temple, an ancient temple known as "Mitake no Zao-do." Located in an area of mountain village scenery deep in the mountains of Tsu City, the Mitake cherry trees are a popular photo-spot with their nostalgic scenery of terraced rice paddies and rustic roofs and are recognized as a national scenic beauty spot and one of the "100 Best Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots". The cherry blossoms are at their best about 10 days later than someiyoshino, the common cherry tree, and the rows of the Mitake cherry trees vary in elevation, so visitors can enjoy viewing the blossoms for a longer period, from the beginning of the blooming season to the time when the cherry leaves are in full bloom.

Tsukairaku Koen Park

Cherry blossoms compete in a park utilizing natural hills

This beautiful Japanese garden-like park, which makes use of natural hills and valleys, is decorated with flowers, trees, and rocks, and in spring, approximately 1,000 cherry trees, including Someiyoshino cherry trees, bloom. Every year, during the cherry blossom season, the park is filled with spectators, and also, lanterns are lit and food stalls are set up.

