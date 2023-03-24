Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
24.03.2023 | 15:22
Certified Adviser status of BDO Latvia, AS on First North is being terminated

The Certified Adviser status of BDO Latvia, AS on Nasdaq Riga First North (MTF)
market is being terminated as of today based on the application received from
BDO Latvia, AS. 

Full list of all Baltic First North Certified Advisers is available here.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
