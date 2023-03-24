Certified Adviser status of BDO Latvia, AS on First North is being terminated

The Certified Adviser status of BDO Latvia, AS on Nasdaq Riga First North (MTF) market is being terminated as of today based on the application received from BDO Latvia, AS. Full list of all Baltic First North Certified Advisers is available here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.