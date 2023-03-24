Increasing Investments and Fundings in Cell and Gene Therapy Fuelling the Growth of Cell and Gene Therapy Biomanufacturing, Suggests BIS Research Study

Currently, there have been more than 25 cell and gene therapies approved by the FDA in the last 10 years.

FREMONT, Calif., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled Cell and Gene Therapy Biomanufacturing Market - A Global and Regional Analysis.





According to this study, the global cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing market was valued at $12.31 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $29.76 billion by 2031.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing:

Increasing number of approved therapies and growing infrastructure requirements, creating an upsurge in demand for cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing products

Expansion in target indications for cell and gene therapies, creating a demand for large-scale biomanufacturing

Entry of new market participants in cell and gene therapies, driving the demand for biomanufacturing facilities and equipment

Increasing investments and funding in cell and gene therapy, fuelling the growth of cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing

The detailed study is a compilation of 19 market data tables and 238 figures spread through 308 pages.

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Akash Mhaskar, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "The global cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing market is strongly driven by the rising incidence of target diseases such as orphan diseases, cancers, metabolic disorders, and autoimmune disorders as well as the increasing approval of cell and gene therapies. The global cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing market has witnessed a steady growth in the number of new entrants and investments in cell and gene therapy, which has been driving the surge in demand for the consumables, equipment, and software solutions required in the manufacturing of these therapies. This trend is also expected to continue during the forecast period. Therefore, the impact of the aforementioned factors is expected to drive the global cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing market in the near future."

Consumables Segment to Continue Leading with a Majority Market Share

The global cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing market is segmented into consumables, equipment, and software solutions. The consumables segment has been further sub-segmented into cell culture medium, supplements, macronutrients, and reagents, whereas the equipment segment includes PCR systems, bioreactors/fermenters, transfection tools, vector preparation systems, transfer systems, chromatography systems, centrifuges, and cell sorters. The software solutions segment consists of all the software utilized from manufacturing to logistics in cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing.

The consumables segment held the larger share in the global cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing market and was valued at $5.82 billion compared to the equipment and software solutions segments, which were valued at $4.04 billion and $1.79 billion, respectively, in the year 2021. According to the study conducted by BIS Research, the consumables segment is expected to continue dominating the market as the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 11.05% in the forecast period 2022-2031

Major Existing Industry Leaders in the Global Cell and Gene Therapy Biomanufacturing Market

The companies profiled have been selected based on input gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the established names in the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Analytik Jena GmbH), General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Getinge AB, Infors AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG, PIERRE GUERIN, Sartorius AG (Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., WuXi AppTec, and more.

Recent Developments in the Global Cell and Gene Therapy Biomanufacturing Market

In January 2023 , Sartorius AG collaborated with Roosterbio Inc. to advance its downstream purification processes for the development of exosomes.

, Sartorius AG collaborated with Roosterbio Inc. to advance its downstream purification processes for the development of exosomes. In January 2023 , Bio-Techne Corporation launched RNAscope plus assay to advance its gene therapy development.

, Bio-Techne Corporation launched RNAscope plus assay to advance its gene therapy development. In August 2022 , Merck KGaA launched VirusExpress 293 Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Production Platform to speed up the development of cell and gene therapies.

, Merck KGaA launched VirusExpress 293 Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Production Platform to speed up the development of cell and gene therapies. In June 2022 , Lonza Group AG and Adva Biotechnology Ltd. entered into a license agreement that would provide the latter with access to the former's core intellectual property, enabling the expansion of automated bioreactors worldwide.

, Lonza Group AG and Adva Biotechnology Ltd. entered into a license agreement that would provide the latter with access to the former's core intellectual property, enabling the expansion of automated bioreactors worldwide. In June 2022 , Becton, Dickinson and Company launched FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter featuring CellView Image Technology.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/increasing-investments-and-fundings-in-cell-and-gene-therapy-fuelling-the-growth-of-cell-and-gene-therapy-biomanufacturing-suggests-bis-research-study-301780594.html