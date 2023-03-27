AM Best is pleased to announce that it has received the award for Rating Agency of the Year at the 2023 Insuretek International Conference and Golden Shield Excellence Awards, held recently in Dubai. Accepting the award was Vasilis Katsipis, general manager, market development, representing AM Best's Dubai office.

"AM Best has a long-standing presence in the MENA region, and so this award symbolizes our ongoing commitment to Middle Eastern insurance markets in support of economic growth and the well-being of all stakeholders and is a tribute to the hard work of the AM Best employees servicing this region," said Matthew C. Mosher, president and CEO of AM Best Rating Services.

The Insuretek International Conference is the Middle East's largest insurance event and focuses on advancements and innovations in the Middle East insurance sector. The Dubai event was held 22-23 February 2023 at The Address Dubai Marina.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

