Newly created role highlights ongoing strategic shift to position the Bregal platform for future growth

Bregal Investments ("Bregal"), an international private equity platform, today announced the appointment of Ryan Selwood as Chief Investment Officer. The hiring of Mr. Selwood as CIO, a newly created position, is a critical step in the ongoing effort to grow the Bregal platform, execute on the firm's long-term strategy, and ensure best-in-class support for the firm and its underlying funds under the leadership of Bregal Investments' CEO, Alain Carrier.

As Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Selwood will provide direct investment, asset management, and business development oversight while working closely with Mr. Carrier and the senior leadership team to define the overarching strategy and growth plans for Bregal.

"This is an exciting time of strategic growth for Bregal Investments and we're looking forward to utilizing Ryan's significant private equity investment and management experience on our senior leadership team," said Mr. Carrier. "Having worked with Ryan previously, I believe he is the right person at the right time to help build upon the success of our team and our family of funds and further prepare our platform for long-term growth and sustainable value creation."

Mr. Selwood most recently served as a Partner and Chief Development Officer at Carlyle, reporting directly to then CEO Kewsong Lee, where he was involved in a wide range of investment and management activities as a member of its investment committees globally across private equity, credit, real assets, and corporate capital commitments, as well as a member of its Leadership and Operating Committees. Prior to Carlyle, Mr. Selwood spent more than 15 years at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP"), one of the world's largest investors of private capital, where he worked closely with Mr. Carrier, serving in a series of senior leadership roles and leading investments across sectors and geographies. Prior to CPP, Mr. Selwood was an investment banker at Merrill Lynch Co. in New York.

"Joining Bregal's leadership team at such an important time of strategic transition, particularly under Alain's guidance, is a tremendous opportunity," said Mr. Selwood. "The firm's talented investment teams, heritage of family ownership, and significant long-term capital base position Bregal to grow its platform while creating a positive impact on society for decades to come."

Mr. Selwood has served on a variety of corporate boards as well as having been a member of the Milken Institute Diversity, Equity Inclusion in Asset Management Executive Council and the Major Individual Giving Cabinet of the United Way of Greater Toronto. He holds an LL.B./MBA from Osgoode Hall Law School and Schulich School of Business at York University and a BA from Western University.

In addition to welcoming Ryan to the firm, within the past 18-months Bregal has significantly bolstered its senior team, hiring a Chief People Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and Head of Marketing Communications, while also substantially expanding its focus on environmental, social and governance initiatives.

About Bregal Investments

Bregal Investments ("Bregal") is a leading private equity investment firm providing a platform for its family of direct investment and fund-of-funds teams. Bregal manages over €15 billion in assets across its strategies and has closed over 150 direct investments and invested in more than 200 funds. The Bregal family of funds focuses on long-term sustainable value creation and provides access to private equity, growth equity, credit, and fund-of-fund strategies. Headquartered in London and New York, Bregal has more than 200 employees across its eight offices.

Bregal Investments was founded in 2002 and is the private equity platform of COFRA Holding, a privately held group headquartered in Switzerland, with a clear mission to be a force for good through business.

For more information about Bregal Investments, visit www.bregal.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230326005049/en/

Contacts:

Jeremy Milner

BackBay Communications

(401) 862-9422

jeremy.milner@backbaycommunications.com

Stephen Fishleigh

BackBay Communications

stephen.fishleigh@backbaycommunications.com

+44 7904 114 002