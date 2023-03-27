Highlights include increased use of post-consumer recycled plastic, waste reduction at its facilities, and new sub-vision to reduce environmental impact and be carbon neutral by 2040

Bona, a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors, today released its 2022 Sustainability Report which highlights the company's sustainability vision to "lead the sustainability transformation of our industry, caring for people and planet." In line with the new vision are sub-visions based on the company's approach to its sustainability work which is rooted in three pillars -- Home, Health, Humanity.

"Bona's sustainability journey began with our founders and over the years we have reached several notable milestones in our efforts to drive sustainability within the industry," said Magnus Andersson, Bona CEO. "With our new vision, we take another step on our journey by reinforcing Bona's business model of encouraging floor renovation and maintenance over replacement, which saves energy consumption and reduces the climate footprint."

Each pillar of the company's sustainability approach represents how Bona can most affect change. This year, Bona established sub-visions that align with each pillar:

Home : Reducing our environmental impact, being carbon neutral by 2040

: Reducing our environmental impact, being carbon neutral by 2040 Health : Business growth through healthy and innovative choices

: Business growth through healthy and innovative choices Humanity: Fair and equal opportunities for our employees and supply chain

Bona's sustainability vision functions as a starting point of a broader sustainability agenda, whereby Bona will be measuring and monitoring its sustainability performance more thoroughly.

In keeping with this, the Bona Sustainability Report 2022 is the result of efforts made by Bona to re-shape its sustainability work in response to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). In the report, Bona presents information about its strategy, goals, initiatives, and performance in a manner well-suited to the needs and interests of its stakeholders.

Andersson continued, "We welcome the ambitious developments by the EU to increase transparency and accountability within corporate sustainability. While it will take time to address the demands by the CSRD, this year's report is a step in the right direction. By raising the standard for how we operate and present our performance, I believe we send an important signal that we are making progress."

In addition to the new vision and sub-visions, highlights of the 2022 Sustainability Report include the addition of Position Green to better understand and manage the company's sustainability progress, a new corporate partnership with WeForest to help restore forests in Brazil, and increased energy efficiencies at its sites in Germany and Sweden. The report also profiles the 2022 E.P.A. Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award and a drive to increase post-consumer recycled plastic in its packaging.

The Bona Sustainability Report 2022 is available for download via the company's web site, www.bona.com.

About Bona

Bona is a family-owned, sustainably driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors. Founded in 1919, Bona was the first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products. Today, Bona offers products for most premium floor surfaces including wood, tile, vinyl, resilient, rubber and laminate. Bona's turnover is 3.8bn SEK (EUR 341 million) 2022. The head office is in Malmö, Sweden, and the company is represented globally by its 16 subsidiaries, 70 distributors, 4 production sites and over 600 employees. For more visit www.bona.com.

