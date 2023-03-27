Orion Oyj: Comparative net sales data for 2022 under Orion's new organisational structure and revised accounting practice as of 1 January 2023

ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

27 MARCH 2023 at 09.00 EEST



Comparative net sales data for 2022 under Orion's new organisational structure and revised accounting practice as of 1 January 2023

Orion Corporation announces unaudited comparative net sales data under the new organisational structure for all quarters of 2022 and for January-December 2022. Orion will itemise net sales under the new organisational structure starting with the interim report 1-3/2023.

Orion's new organisational structure took effect on 1 January 2023. Under the new organisational structure, Orion has five business divisions according to which net sales is itemised. These are Innovative Medicines, Branded Products, Generics and Consumer Health, Animal Health and Fermion. In addition to these, net sales reporting contains one further item, "Translation differences and Other operations", which mostly comprises the impact of translation differences on Orion's net sales.

In addition to the new organisational structure and how Orion itemises net sales, the company revised its accounting practice as of 1 January 2023 by re-assigning expenses associated with information management, previously reported as cost of goods sold, sales and marketing expenses or research and development expenses, to administrative expenses. The change does not affect Group's reported key figures, operating profit or balance sheet, but it increases previously reported administrative expenses for 2022 by EUR 6.6 million and correspondingly decreases the cost of goods sold, sales and marketing expenses and research and development expenses.

Adjusted figures from 2022 are stated in the tables below.

Comparative net sales data for 2022 according to the new organisational structure

NET SALES BREAK-DOWN BY QUARTER EUR million 1-3/22 4-6/22 7-9/22 10-12/22 Innovative Medicines 22.1 21.9 246.6 38.8 Branded Products 73.3 76.3 61.4 67.4 Generics and Consumer Health 145.2 137.1 132.7 142.2 Animal Health 13.2 17.7 34.4 33.6 Fermion 20.2 15.8 16.6 16.1 Translation differences and Other operations -3.5 14.8 0.0 -3.5 Total 270.6 283.7 491.8 294.5

NET SALES BREAK-DOWN BY REVIEW-PERIOD EUR million 1-3/22 1-6/22 1-9/22 1-12/22 Innovative Medicines 22.1 44.0 290.7 329.4 Branded Products 73.3 149.6 211.1 278.5 Generics and Consumer Health 145.2 282.3 415.0 557.2 Animal Health 13.2 30.9 65.3 98.9 Fermion 20.2 36.1 52.7 68.7 Translation differences and Other operations -3.5 11.3 11.3 7.8 Total 270.6 554.3 1,046.1 1,340.6

Adjusted consolidated income statement for 2022

1-3/22



4-6/22



7-9/22



10-12/22



EUR million Previously reported Adjusted Previously reported Adjusted Previously reported Adjusted Previously reported Adjusted Cost of goods sold -106.1 -105.5 -110.2 -109.6 -136.1 -135.5 -139.3 -138.5 Sales and marketing expenses -48.4 -48.1 -51.5 -51.2 -51.4 -51.1 -59.1 -58.7 Research and development expenses -32.1 -31.5 -28.6 -28.0 -36.3 -35.7 -38.8 -38.0 Administrative expenses -12.9 -14.5 -13.2 -14.6 -24.8 -26.3 -17.9 -20.0

1-3/22



1-6/22



1-9/22



1-12/22



EUR million Previously reported Adjusted Previously reported Adjusted Previously reported Adjusted Previously reported Adjusted Cost of goods sold -106.1 -105.5 -216.3 -215.1 -352.4 -350.6 -491.7 -489.0 Sales and marketing expenses -48.4 -48.1 -99.9 -99.3 -151.2 -150.4 -210.3 -209.1 Research and development expenses -32.1 -31.5 -60.7 -59.5 -97.0 -95.2 -135.8 -133.2 Administrative expenses -12.9 -14.5 -26.1 -29.1 -50.9 -55.4 -68.8 -75.4

