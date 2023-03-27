

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L) reported fiscal 2022 profit before tax of 0.5 million pounds compared to 0.7 million pounds, prior year. Profit per share was 1.2 pence compared to 0.9 pence.



Underlying profit from operating activities increased to 5.0 million pounds from 4.5 million pounds, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 7.3 pence compared to 6.4 pence.



For the year ended 31 December 2022, revenue increased to 169.7 million pounds from 131.6 million pounds, prior year.



The Board is not proposing a final dividend payment for 2022.



