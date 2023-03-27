Strong demand for Linedata services in APAC region since 2005

Ability to service Singapore-specific Variable Capital Company (VCC)

Opportunity to enter new segments and fulfil needs of a unique market

Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), a global provider of credit and asset management technology, data and services, announces today the opening of its new office in Singapore, strengthening its presence in the APAC region following a strong increase in businesses' needs.

Leaning on its large portfolio of clients within the alternative institutional wealth segment, the new Singapore office will enable Linedata to reinforce its existing product suite offering, combine technology and services and tailor them to the needs of the Singaporean market.

"After months of analysis and market research, we chose Linedata due to their innovative technology and history of servicing clients in Asia. It will be key in adding efficiency and scalability to our investment management process. We look forward to leveraging Linedata's technology to help us grow our clients' wealth responsibly," commented Chiara Bartoletti, COO at Eightstone

Linedata's state-of-the-art technological solutions are well suited to the Singaporean financial market and can support its suite of investment fund structures, such as the Variable Capital Company.

"We are looking back at 15 years of strong customer relations in the APAC region. In Singapore, we have supported many large clients in their long-term development. In recent years we have seen an increase of interest in our solutions and our new Singaporean office will give us the ability to do even more locally and offer innovative solutions specifically designed for this unique market and its needs," added Sally Crane, Managing Director at Linedata Asia

Linedata's strong existing presence in the APAC region, in Hong Kong and in India, makes its expansion to Singapore a key priority of its continued development strategy. Linedata plans to recruit new talent and skills for the Singaporean office rapidly to support existing and new clients.

ABOUT EIGHTSTONE

Established in 2009, Eightstone is a wealth management company based in Singapore. We offer comprehensive and independent solutions to high-net-worth individuals, families, professional sportspersons and institutions. Services include discretionary managed accounts, a full suite of investment funds, including private equity, and family office services. Our Singapore-based company provides a customised one-stop solution platform for families with multigenerational wealth transmission while our office in Switzerland supports the administrative and lifestyle needs of international families. https://www.eightstone.com/

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 25 years' experience and 700 clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1100 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels.

Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 172.7 million in 2022 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN Reuters LDSV.PA Bloomberg LIN:FP. linedata.com

