

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index decreased slightly less than initially estimated in January, but it still remained at the lowest level in more than two years, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 96.6 in January from 97.2 in the previous month. In the flash report, the reading was 96.5.



Further, this was the lowest reading since November 2020, when it was 96.3.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation also weakened to an 8-month low of 96.4 in January from 99.4 in the previous month. The score was revised from 96.1.



At the same time, the lagging index improved to 100.6 in January from 100.0 in the preceding month.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX