

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Renewables Infrastructure Group or TRIG, a London-listed investment company, has entered into a corporate Power Purchase Agreement with BT Group (BT_A.L, BT) for Blary Hill onshore wind farm. TRIG's Blary Hill onshore windfarm, a subsidy free project, was completed in early 2022. Located in Scotland, the windfarm has a 35MW capacity, and is managed by RES, TRIG's operations manager.



The Renewables Infrastructure Group or TRIG is a London-listed renewable energy infrastructure investment company. TRIG is invested in a portfolio of wind, solar and battery storage projects across six countries in Europe.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX